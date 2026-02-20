Poaching AFC North Star Could Be More Affordable for Ravens

With all the needs the Baltimore Ravens have to deal with, there is one player in free agency who seems to find himself connected to them almost without fail: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Unless the Bengals use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, it appears as though he will be joining another team, and the Ravens could use him after the struggles of last season on the defensive line, but the problem is that he might be too expensive for Baltimore. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay is projecting that Hendrickson will land a two-year, $40 million deal while also naming the Ravens as his best fit.

"Landing with one of Cincy's fierce AFC North rivals could be exactly what Hendrickson needs to rejuvenate his career. The Baltimore Ravens make perfect sense for the 31-year-old to sign with and could help him quickly return to superstar form. Baltimore mustered a meager 30 sacks in 2025—a 24-sack drop-off from the previous season—and lacked a difference-maker on the edge.

Travis Jones led the team with a mere five sacks across his 16 contests. Hendrickson averaged 14.1 sacks per season between 2020-24, production the Ravens sorely need to get back to playing the type of high level defense the franchise is known for."

Ravens might catch a good deal for Trey Hendrickson

Prior to last year, Hendrickson had made four consecutive Pro Bowls with the Bengals, with two straight seasons of 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024. The 2025 campaign was not a good one for Hendrickson, as the contract dispute and injuries caused him to miss 10 games, but he still collected four sacks in those matchups.

Originally, it was thought that Hendrickson was looking at close to $30 million per year in free agency, but with his age (31) and injury concerns from last year, Kay suggests he might get only $20 million per year. That would be a great deal for the Ravens if that is the case.

Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy are gone, and the Ravens need to add another defensive end to work with Mike Green. Hendrickson makes sense for Baltimore if the price is right, and $20 million per year would work well for the Ravens' budget.

While there are other big needs within the roster, getting an elite pass rusher is the most important thing for Baltimore. Adding Hendrickson would easily solve that problem and give Green the mentor that he needs.

