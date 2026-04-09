Ranking the Most Important Ravens Who Followed Harbaugh to Giants

To date, John Harbaugh has taken five of his former Baltimore Ravens players with him on his next endeavour as head coach of the New York Giants.

A few of the players “he stole”, as Ravens’ standout safety Kyle Hamilton put it, will be sorely missed.

Here are the five players poached by Harbaugh from Baltimore, ranked according to how much they’ll be missed by the Ravens:

Patrick Ricard, Fullback

One of the league’s top-2 fullbacks, Ricard has been a staple in Baltimore’s offense since the team tilted his snaps towards that side of the ball in 2019, his third year in the league. That was also the year he earned the first of his six Pro Bowl nods over the next seven years, all the way up to last season. In the process, he’s also picked up one first-team All-Pro selection and two second-team All-Pro mentions.

Over the course of his career, his snap count reached a notorious 64 percent on offense in 2022, and although it dipped somewhat when Todd Monken took control of the offense in ‘23, Ricard’s role as the backfield’s lead blocker stayed paramount for the Ravens.

After opening lanes for Derrick Henry in Baltimore, he’ll now do the same for Cam Skattebo -- another physical punishing ballcarrier -- in New York, after agreeing to a two-year $7.63 million contract.

Jordan Stout, Punter

Another non-glamour position that could fly under the radar, Baltimore lost one of only two first-team All-Pros from the 2025 in Stout -- the other one being Hamilton --, who signed a three-year $12.3 million deal with the Giants in March.

Stout is coming off a campaign in which he set personal bests in yards per punt (50.1) and net yards per punt (44.9).

The Ravens signed Luke Elzinga a couple of days ago, but replacing a star punter isn't as easy at it might sound. The team will probably add another leg through the draft.

Isaiah Likely, Tight End

This might be the most recognizable name from the list, although Likely’s numbers never amounted to what many expected in Baltimore. Nonetheless, he was an important complementary piece for Mark Andrews at the tight end position.

Likely signed a three-year $40 million deal -- fifth highest yearly average in the NFL -- that points to him getting the first shot as TE1 over Theo Johnson, despite the latter outperforming him last year to the tune of 45 catches for 528 yards and five touchdowns versus just 27 catches for 307 yards and one score.

In any case, expect the Giants to feature multiple tight end sets prominently, as Baltimore was one of two teams fielding at least two tight ends on more than 50 percent of their offensive plays last year under Harbaugh.

The Ravens, meanwhile, must have tight end as a priority for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, after losing not only Likely, but also Charlie Kolar in free agency.

Daniel Faalele, Guard

Faalele was always going to be a work in progress, as the former Golden Gopher learned the sport at a relatively old age after playing rugby in his native Australia.

A massive human at 6’7’’ and 380 pounds, Faalele started all 34 games over the last two seasons after two years of backup duty in Baltimore. He still gets caught overreaching or getting too vertical at times, but his physical tools are quite impressive, leading Harbaugh to sign him on a one-year deal where he could end up competing for snaps with former first-rounder Evan Neal.

The Ravens already haved a replacement, bringing back John Simpson to their roster after a two-year stint with the Jets.

Ar’Darius Washington, Safety

Durability has always been an issue for Washington, who’s missed extensive time over his five seasons with the Ravens due to injuries, including an Achilles tear last year. He’s appeared in only 29 games, with 11 starts since being picked up as an undrafted free agent out of TCU.

He’s a depth signing in New York, who might end up being on the roster bubble when final cuts are announced right before the start of the season.