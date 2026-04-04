One of the most glaring holes remaining on the Baltimore Ravens current roster, with the 2026 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, that is not being talked about nearly enough is punter.

It was widely assumed that they'd be able to retain 2022 fourth-rounder Jordan Stout following his breakout season in the final year of his rookie deal, which saw him earn Pro Bowl and First Team All Pro honors.

Instead, they watched him agree to follow former long-time head coach John Harbaugh to join the New York Giants during the initial wave of free agency to become the new highest-paid player at his position on a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.1 million.

This massive unexpected loss meant that the Ravens front office, scouting department, and senior special teams coach Randy Brown, in particular, would be tasked with looking for a replacement for an elite homegrown specialist for the second offseason in a row. Last year, they moved on from future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker after a down 2024 season and controversial off-field issues, and used a draft pick on the position for the first time in franchise history to bring in rookie Tyler Loop.

General manager Eric DeCosta and his staff are leaving no stone unturned in their search to find Stout's successor, which now includes small school prospect Jeff Yurk from Elon University. According to NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Ravens recently hosted the FCS’ all-time leader in yards per punt for a private workout where he was likely put through a series of drills and exercises by Brown.

The Baltimore Ravens held a private workout with Elon punter Jeff Yurk today, per source.



The FCS’ all-time leader in yards per punt and a two-time first-team FCS All-American, Yurk averaged 58.6 yards per punt at Hula a few months back.



Popular name for teams in need of a… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 1, 2026

Yurk is a two-time First Team FCS All American with a big leg, who recorded 20-plus punts of 50-plus in each of the past two seasons and has good ball placement, as well as evidenced by his average of 17.5 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line over his four-year career for the Phoenix. He was one of the brightest standouts at the 2026 Hula Bowl, where he averaged 58.6 yards per punt and could be a name to watch late on Day 3 where the Ravens has one pick in the sixth round and two in the seventh.

Stout emerged as a consistent field-flipping weapon for the Ravens last season, tying a franchise record for longest punt with a 74-yarder in the same game he tied the sixth-highest mark in a single game in NFL history with 61.5 yards per punt.

Asking Yurk or any rookie the Ravens may draft or sign as an undrafted free agent to pick up where he left off would be an incredibly tall task, given that it took him four years of growing pains to develop. However, just having a replacement with a reliable leg that is as consistent as it is strong should be the goal as their search narrows and the draft draws near.

The Ravens aren't going to be putting all of their eggs into the rookie specialist basket for the second year in a row. According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, they are reportedly going to sign former Oklahoma punter Luke Elzinga.

After going undrafted last year, the former Sooner attended the Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp and drew some interest from the New York Jets, but didn't spend his rookie season on a 53-man roster or practice squad. Known for being one of the rare left-footed punters, Elzinga averaged 44.9 yards per punt during his two years at Oklahoma after transferring from Central Michigan.

Ravens want weaponize special teams as a whole

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Playing true complementary football at the highest level requires a team to consistently execute in all three phases. It includes making plays on special teams to flip the field for the defense, giving the offense a short field to work with, and both generating and preventing points with field goals, returns and blocks.

As dominant as the Seattle Seahawks elite defense was during their run to winning the second Super Bowl in franchise history this past season, their special teams was top-notch as well when it came to Pro Bowl specialists Jason Myers at kicker, Michael Dickson at punter and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed as a returner.

In the ultimate title game, Myers broke a record for most field goals made with five, Dickson put on an absolute clinic with three punts downed or out of bounds inside the 20-yard line and Shaheed racked up 58 net all-purpose yards.

"I want a group on special teams that's innovative, that changes the game for us in a positive way and that we're not just trying to 'hang on' on special teams," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said at the annual league meetings. "We want to be aggressive. We want that to be a weapon for us."

Last year, Stout was the only specialist who was a reliable weapon as Loop struggled from long distance despite having a big, missed two crucial extra points and led the league in landing zone infractions on kickoffs.

After showing tantalizing flashes during the preseason that included an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in his debut, his fellow rookie and 2025 sixth-round pick, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, didn't provide the same juice during the regular season and even struggled with ball security at times.

"We just want our players to really play with that 'one-shot mentality' on special teams," Minter said. "Offense and defense, it's often three-play drives, six-play drives, nine-play drives. The beauty of special teams, it's really a one-shot play. And so, for us to have that mindset, I am super confident in the players that we have and the coaches that we have that special teams will be a weapon for us."