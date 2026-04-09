Ravens New Coaching Staff Receives Rave Reviews From Prominent Playmakers

The new era of the Baltimore Ravens under first-year head coach Jesse Minter officially got underway this week with the beginning of the offseason program. Several of the team's most notable players are showing up for voluntary workouts, including two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, who has skipped this portion of the program in the past.

Even though they are still months away from being able to put pads on, the excitement level around the Under Armour Performance Center is high with so many new faces on the coaching staff who are already making strong first impressions on the players.

"Jesse has been awesome and this whole coaching staff has been awesome," three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews said. "Just stepping in here, the energy, it feels really, really good. I'm excited about going forward, getting better and working towards our goal. These guys are fired up and I'm excited about that."

One of the players Minter has expressed his excitement about multiple times since being hired is three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. The two of them had spoken virtually and over the phone over the past few months since he replaced long-time head coach John Harbaugh, but the onset of this week was the first time they met face to face.

"It's been everything and more so far," Hamilton said. "I'm just excited for a new era of Ravens football."

Minter made a name for himself as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers the past two seasons and was the most in-demand candidate during this year's head coach hiring cycle.

Before he was officially hired or even interviewed, Hamilton heard glowing endorsements from his former college teammate, cornerback Cam Hart, and former Ravens player and scouting intern, Tony Jefferson, who both played under Minter.

What players said about Minter

"Cam texted me and was just like, 'I think you guys will fit very well with him', [There are] no egos at all, he's very humble, very smart, and doesn't point the finger," Hamilton said. "I think that's somebody we all wanted and needed. And I think guys are really excited."

The players have already picked up on and admire how Minter is "very detailed and very meticulous" and cares about the processes of teaching and learning, and Hamilton understands he was viewed as a "shoo-in" to land the job when the team moved on from Harbaugh.

"Just being around him the few short days, [he] seems like an incredibly dynamic person," Andrews said. "He said he prides himself on being a teacher."

Minter told reporters last week at the annual league owners meeting that one of the main goals for him and his coaching staff as they begin the onboarding process for the new regime is to make the offseason program something the players want to take part in. He doesn't just want them to show up because of contractual incentives or for fear of falling out of favor in the running for a roster spot.

The Ravens have new play-callers in all three phases, with some familiarity in terms of scheme and voice on defense and special teams, but are starting from ground zero on offense under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. The acclimation process is already going swimmingly because of how prepared the coaches were to teach and begin to install.

"They was ready," two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "Everything from the plays to the formations. Everything was already set with power points, how we're going to learn the plays, what we're going to do, the type of offense we're going to have. We learned that from Day 1."



Face of the franchise is excited about fresh start

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While he wasn't among the players who spoke to the media for the first day of availability, Lamar Jackson is pumped to be back in the building and embarking on this new direction for the offense and franchise as a whole, as the goal of winning a Super Bowl remains the primary objective.

"He is ready, man. I feel like we answer that every year, and he is always ready. So, he's even more ready this year," Flowers said. "He's excited about the coaching staff. He's excited about getting to work with coach Declan. So yes, he's ready to go. He wants to finish. He wants to get a ring."

After an underwhelming 2025 campaign that saw them finish 8-9 and miss out on the playoffs entirely, Flowers believes that Jackson and the rest of the players "absolutely" understand the urgency to return to being contenders and doing whatever it takes to finally get over the hump and advance to the Super Bowl.

"I feel like everybody has a window, like different teams. It doesn't matter who it is, you are going to have a window, and you have to just seize your opportunity. And this is our window, I feel like."