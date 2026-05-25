While the Baltimore Ravens' acquisition of Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and reuniting with tenacious left guard John Simpson garnered more publicity at the onset of free agency, one of their most underrated move of the entire offseason was bringing in safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

The seventh-year veteran is coming off his best season to date, where he helped lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl for the first time in the post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era, and, surprisingly, wasn't brought back after some initial interest.

"Me and my wife were both surprised," Hawkins said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast. "We anticipated just coming off a good season and stuff like that, that we would be back but you never know how things go and what God has planned. [In] free agency, it can go either way. It is what it is but I'm happy I'm here for sure."

After being engaged in talks with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, the Ravens reached out on the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period and they were able to come to terms on a two-year deal worth $10 million because he was sold on the culture and their vision for him on the team under new head coach Jesse Minter.

"Just the way this culture is, the team the history, and what we have right now," Hawkins said. "I believe in the guys we have on the team. I believe we can do something special. I also believe in Coach Minter. I look at his resume and what he did in LA, a good defensive-minded coach. I fit well."



Last season with the Patriots, he played the second-most defensive snaps of his career and recorded several career highs, including four interceptions, five quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. He tied previous career highs with six pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three tackles for loss and 45 solo tackles and logged the second-most total tackles of his career with 71.

The Ravens may have signed the STEAL of free agency in Jaylinn Hawkins 🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Er2TRMWiJM — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 14, 2026

Heavily deploying three safety packages has been a staple of the Ravens defensive identity for nearly half a decade since Mike Macdonald was calling the shots from 2022-23. He birthed what is becoming the new meta on that side of the ball because of how it has been able to stymie elite offenses and just resulted on the Seattle Seahawks winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history under his stewardship.

Minter doesn't just run a similar system; he essentially runs the same one with some subtle variations that have made it his own. The two of them are friends and former colleagues who got their respective starts in the NFL with the Ravens and helped build the framework for the scheme that has helped them both rise to prominence in the sport as head coaches of their own teams. It's a defensive system that Hawkins is excited to be a part of, with a playbook that is easily digestible for defenders but is still expected to be hell for opposing offenses to deal with.

"It's simple but also very strategic," Hawkins said. "It's smart the way his playcalling is. I'm starting to understand it more as we're going through these OTAs as we go through the new playbook and the plays. I'm like, 'OK. I understand why we do this. I understand why he's putting us in this call. This makes sense.' Once we start game planning and stuff, he can really cook up."

During his two-year stint as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, Minter's units were among the league's elite in both seasons despite not being loaded with top-tier talent at all three levels. Over that same span, the Ravens woefully underperformed with All Pros at up and down the spine as well as at cornerback under former play-caller Zach Orr.

Going to a defensive mastermind who knows how to do more with less and equipping him with some of the best players at their respective positions in the league has the potential to yield magnificent results in the form of a championship-caliber defense once they're on the same accord.

"It's been cool, really getting to know people in depth, connect," Hawkins said. "We've got a good group of guys. I believe we can really do some damage."

Hawkins has high hopes for new safety trio

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In Baltimore, Hawkins will be joining forces with three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-rounder Malaki Starks to form what could be the deadliest starting safety trifecta in the league, with all different ways they can wreak havoc.

All three have the positional flexibility and dynamic skillset to be interchangeable pieces in Minter's scheme. They can all play back deep as centerfielders with impressive ball skills and in the box near the line of scrimmage, where they can rush the passer, blowup screens and aid in run support.

"I think we could be special," Hawkins said. "I think we've got something cooking. Everybody is talented in their own way. Everybody has different strengths. We all can get the ball. There's so much plus and upside to it. Now it's just about feeding off each other, playing off each other, playing well together and making it happen."

Hamilton is the ultimate defensive chess piece in the league, who is at his best and most disruptive playing the hybrid nickel role, where he can be anywhere on any given play, whether it's coming on a blitz or simulating one and dropping into underneath or even deep coverage, depending on the play call. Starks can play either safety spot with great range and underrated click and close ability as a run defender.

Not to be outdone, Hawkins prides himself on his versatility as well, given all that he showed he could do with the Patriots last season, playing in tandem with a fourth-round rookie, Craig Woodson. He is looking forward to doing more of the same under Minter alongside Hamilton and Starks.

"That's one of my strengths, doing versatile things" Hawkins said. "I feel like there's a lot of opportunities. Everybody plays well together in the defense."

Even though he's on a new team with new teammates, the anguish of falling short in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks is still fresh in his mind. Even though he is officially turning the page in Baltimore with the Ravens, the hunger to win a championship still fuels him.

"It's driving everybody," Hawkins said. "Being there and not winning, I for sure want to get back there. There's a lot of things we gotta do before we get back there but it's driving us. Everybody wants to play in February, the whole team does."