Ravens Should Avoid Targeting Six-Time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens have many concerns about the wide receiver position entering the 2026 offseason.

Even with two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers there, it's a massive drop off after him as DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent and Rashod Bateman is coming off the worst season of his young career. This leaves quarterback Lamar Jackson with few top options to throw to in the offense next year.

Baltimore is going to be in the market to find a WR2 in free agency, the draft, or even through a trade, as they are already one of the top landing spots for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. There's another multi-time Pro Bowler who could be a potential spot for the Ravens that Baltimore should be more cautious about.

Ravens named a landing spot for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton shared a list of five NFL teams that could be a good landing spot for wide receiver Mike Evans if he decides not to come back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moton had the Ravens right at the top of the list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Although Hopkins didn't move the needle much in another year of decline, Evans may have more left in the tank if he avoids injuries. Hopkins saw a significant drop-off in production between 2023 and 2024. In Evans' last four outings, he racked up 132 receiving yards in a game and scored touchdowns in consecutive outings."

"Because Rashod Bateman is coming off a down year in which he hauled in just 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns, Baltimore should look for veteran insurance to complement Zay Flowers, an undersized receiver with 14 touchdown receptions in 50 games."

"The Ravens are projected to have more than $22 million in cap space, which would allow them to take a flier on a receiver who can fill a void in their passing attack."

Evans is, of course, a no-brainer target for any team, as he has the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11, and he's been a Pro Bowl selection six times and a second-team All-Pro selection twice. Ravens fans should be cautious about the idea of Evans in the purple, gold, and black uniforms.

Besides the obvious fact that Evans is most likely going to re-sign with Tampa Bay and finish his career there, he's a one-year rental at best. The Ravens tried to do that with Hopkins last year, and that did not work at all.

Despite all his 1,000-yard seasons, Evans has shown signs of slowing down and is starting to work through injuries. Baltimore needs receivers who are available, as they had their fair share of injuries last year and would like to avoid that again.

If the Ravens are serious about bringing in an elite wide receiver who would spend multiple years in Baltimore, Brown appears to be the best option still. The backup option could be for the Ravens to look at using their first-round pick on a wide receiver to add another weapon with Flowers.

Baltimore needs to be aggressive in who they target as another starting receiver, but the Ravens need to be smart about where they put their time. A call to Philadelphia would be better than spending days trying to persuade Evans to bolt Tampa Bay for Baltimore.