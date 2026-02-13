The Baltimore Ravens' passing attack was one of the worst in the NFL in 2025 and will need to be addressed in the offseason.

Baltimore was ranked 27th in pass offense, averaging just 175.6 yards per game, as three different quarterbacks started, with Lamar Jackson facing injuries all year. The inconsistent play from starting wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman did not help much either.

Now that the offseason is arriving for the Ravens, Hopkins becomes a free agent and most likely won't be back on the roster unless he comes cheaply. With questions surrounding Bateman, it might force the Ravens to address the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft, and one prospect in mind could do that well.

Could Ravens target wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft?

ESPN NFL Draft expert Field Yates released his latest mock draft, where he has the Ravens selecting USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the 14th overall pick.

"It would be nice for the Ravens to beef up the interior offensive line, but they are a playmaker short in the passing game as well. The Ravens finished 30th in receiving first downs this past season (141), ahead of only the Jets and Browns. They were also 30th in yards after the catch."

"What Lemon lacks in stature (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), he makes up for in several ways. He has an off-the-charts catch radius, elevated instincts and a determined running style after the catch. He can shake defenders in the short and intermediate passing game, which led to him averaging the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS last season (96.3)."

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ravens would obviously lean on their two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers to be the number one receiver after going for 1,211 yards and four touchdowns in the 2025 season. That would leave Baltimore to decide on a receiver after that.

If Hopkins were brought back, he would make for an ideal outside receiver at 6-foot-1 and could get those jump ball passes. The problem is he regressed badly in 2025 with just 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games, so again, there's a chance he doesn't even return.

Bateman was a massive disappointment in 2025 as he went from a career year in 2024 with 756 yards and nine touchdowns to just 224 yards and two touchdowns last season. This is a make-or-break season for Bateman, as he might get a shot to be the other outside receiver with Flowers.

Where Lemon would make for a good pick for the Ravens is that he has a great catch radius and is consistent with his receptions. Standing at 5-foot-11, he has the flexibility to be an outside receiver, or he would be more likely a slot receiver in Baltimore's offense.

Ravens fans should watch out for Devontez Walker to also see a bigger role in this offense in 2026, but Lemon would elevate this passing game; maybe not in 2026 right away, but he would be an impact player for the next four to five years and be the second option Jackson desperately needs.