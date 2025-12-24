Steadily-Dropping Ravens Raising Long-Term Questions

The Baltimore Ravens have settled into their niche according to most power rankers — too competitive to be lumped in with most losing operations, but clearly a step below the wild card field.

Their most recent dropped game, a crushing 28-24 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots, seems to have sealed their fate. Zay Flowers coughed up yet another crunch-time fumble and Lamar Jackson missed the outing's entire second half, some final disappointments for fans to stomach as worries grow from this season's finish to their long-term future. Will their head coach, let along their key on-field contributors, be around to see what comes next?

"[Malaki] Starks has lived up to the expectations of being the No. 27 pick. He is one of three rookie defensive backs to record over 70 tackles and multiple interceptions this season. The Ravens have been impressed with his maturity and awareness. "He's conscientious, so he always wants to do things right," coach John Harbaugh said. It's a difficult decision to choose Baltimore's top rookie, considering the team drafted three immediate starters in 2025 -- Starks, edge rusher Mike Green (second round) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan( fourth round). On special teams, kicker Tyler Loop (sixth round) and return specialist LaJohntay Wester (sixth round) have also been impactful." - Jamison Hensley

"At no point in the Lamar Jackson era should the Ravens be out of the playoff picture, so bungling an opportunity to rescue this season in spite of Jackson’s multiple health issues is a failure of coaching. The Ravens have lost three of their last four games and now must face serious questions about how it all went wrong. Head coach John Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten how to build a championship-level team, but his approach feels stale. His teams have fallen short too many times in the past five years. It finally feels like time to bring some fresh energy into the building to get this team back over the hump." - Diante Lee

"Lamar Jackson left Sunday night's game against the Patriots with a back injury, the Ravens blew an 11-point lead with 10 minutes left and now their playoff hopes are on life support. Simply winning the final two games doesn't guarantee a playoff spot, thanks to Pittsburgh's win in Detroit. Now comes the big-picture question that I've held back on asking until now: Are we sure John Harbaugh will return in 2026? The Ravens will finish this season 3-6 at home — more losses in Baltimore than they had in the two previous seasons combined. With Jackson's status unknown and Baltimore traditionally struggling without him in the lineup, the Ravens could be headed for a 10-loss campaign. The future of this proud franchise feels like it's hanging in the balance right now." - Eric Edholm

"The Ravens had another defensive meltdown and other fourth-quarter big mistakes to blow another big lead, this time vs. the Patriots, spelling doom for a bad overall season, now maybe with Lamar Jackson not finishing healthy." -Vinnie Iyer

"The Ravens can’t blame Lamar Jackson’s injuries for the fall of their defense. Baltimore is 17th in EPA (expected points added) per play and when its defense needed to come up big Sunday night with Jackson out due to a back injury, the unit allowed Drake Maye to throw for 380 yards. Maye had never thrown for 300 in an NFL game before. The list of things Baltimore needs to fix this offseason is long." - Frank Schwab

"This season, Jackson has dealt with injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and now a back injury that forced him to miss the second half of Sunday night’s game. When he’s not healthy, this team hasn’t looked right." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

"Maybe they'd be more successful if they went into fourth quarters trailing rather than trying to protect leads?" - Nate Davis

"It feels like fairly big changes could be coming in Baltimore." - Mike Florio

"A forgettable Baltimore Ravens season may have essentially ended on Sunday night. Lamar Jackson exited with a back injury, and his team failed to hold off a late rally from the New England Patriots. While the Ravens weren't eliminated with the loss, they're now one loss or one Pittsburgh Steelers win away from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The reality is that Baltimore hasn't looked like a contender often in 2025, with or without Jackson in the lineup." - Kris Knox

"After blowing an 11-point lead to the Patriots, they now face long odds to make the playoffs. Their game with Green Bay on Saturday night is essentially a playoff game because a loss eliminates them." - Pete Prisco

"After gashing the Patriots for 128 yards on 18 carries, why was Derrick Henry on the sidelines the last two series? John Harbaugh took his team's destiny out of its hands." - Ralph Vacchiano

"A Browns win. The Ravens can still send the AFC North to a winner-take-all finale by beating the Packers and the Steelers losing. Unfortunately for Baltimore, Pittsburgh faces the three-win Browns. Any given Sunday, right?" - Dan Wilkins

"The defense held up … until it didn't. The Patriots adjusted to Baltimore's pressure and carved up the Ravens with Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and, for one beautiful touchdown, Kyle Williams to rally to a Sunday night win and put Baltimore's playoff hopes on life support." - Christian D'Andrea

