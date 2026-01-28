Ravens Predicted to Lose Lamar Jackson's Top Protector

This offseason is going to be filled with tough roster decisions that the Baltimore Ravens are going to have to make.

With a new head coach, Jesse Minter, in place and the rest of the coaching staff being built, the biggest part of the offseason begins with who should stay and who should go. The Ravens are facing the possibility of quarterback Lamar Jackson losing his top offensive lineman, center Tyler Linderbaum.

Baltimore has yet to reach any agreement with Linderbaum, which might prompt him to go elsewhere amid a looming big threat. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay named Linderbaum the top offensive lineman entering free agency and predicted that he would land with the New York Giants and former Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh instead of re-signing with the Ravens.

Ravens predicted to lose Tyler Linderbaum in free agency

There has been some speculation that the Giants are looking to target former Ravens players this offseason since Harbaugh knows they will be bought into his culture. Linderbaum has been mentioned as a Ravens player to watch for the Giants as a result.

Linderbaum had a phenomenal season for the Ravens in 2025, as Pro Football Focus graded him as the fifth-best center in the NFL with an 80.2 overall grade. During the year, he allowed only one quarterback hit and two sacks in 536 pass block snaps, per PFF.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Baltimore should understand that Linderbaum is somebody who can't be easily replaced. There aren't many three-time Pro Bowlers at 25 years old available in free agency to sign.

Minter's first act as head coach after building the coaching staff should be to call Linderbaum's agent and work out a deal. The Ravens will have to pay a heavy price for Linderbaum, as he could be looking for an average annual value in the area of $17-18 million a season, but that is a price Baltimore should be willing to pay.

Members of the offensive line, like Ronnie Stanley, are hitting their 30s, and the Ravens need to make sure that Jackson has as much protection around him as possible, especially after all the injuries and changes the offensive line went through last season. Linderbaum would know this well, with Stanley being banged up throughout the year and the guard positions not holding up consistently.

Baltimore has a lot to work out this offseason with the roster, but the no-brainer move for the team would be to re-sign Linderbaum. If they are unable to do so, the future of the offense might be a bigger question mark than Ravens fans thought it would be.

