Ravens Flagged for Questionable Pass Defense After Packers Win

The Baltimore Ravens' weekend win over the Green Bay Packers was an unquestionable win for a frequently struggling offense.

After weeks of laboring through poor pass-protection and mistake-prone receivers, Lamar Jackson's hurting body finally gave out during Week 16. He suffered a back injury that kept him out of the rest of that contest, as well as the following week's trip to Wisconsin. In his absence, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stuck to the basics and let Derrick Henry carry the load, which he succeeded in with a quartet of touchdowns to lead a 41-point blowout.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off of the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a nice showing from a team that's been regularly criticized for their underutilization of Henry, but the defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain. The two halves of the team have struggled to play well at the same time, so their flurry of mistakes felt only natural in such a tight spot.

Green Bay is headed to the playoffs, but they, too, were without their usual starter at quarterback. While Huntley passed just enough to free Henry's running lanes up, Malik Willis enjoyed a career night against the Ravens' secondary. And entering Week 18, a Pittsburgh Steelers rematch that decides who wins the division and whose road ends short of the postseason, such a drastic position group-wide slip-up must be addressed.

Protecting Against the Pass

"The Ravens nearly failed to hold a double-digit lead for a second straight week because they couldn't stop the long downfield throws by Malik Willis," ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted. "In the first three quarters, Willis was 6-of-7 for 197 yards and a touchdown on throws of 20 or more air yards. That's the second-most completions on such throws by a quarterback this season.

"This has been an issue for Baltimore, which entered this game having given up the sixth-most completions on passes of 20 or more yards (26). This might have been the worst game of the season for Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins."

Remember, this is a defense that's typically held up in the fourth quarter. More of their victories during their five-game win streak could be attributed to their stability in holding up against potential game-winning drives than not, but their soft zone coverage was no match for Willis in his 18-for-21 throwing performance.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

He'd go on to leave the game early with an injury, which saved the Ravens from having to defend against yet another last-minute comeback. Third-stringer Clayton Tune threw a pass that somehow turned into an interception on his first downfield attempt, helping fortunate recipient Marlon Humphrey scrub the memories of his getting burned in securing his fourth pick of the season, but this is still a trend to note in preparing for the trip to Pittsburgh later this week.

Aaron Rodgers enjoyed one of his best outings of the season in Baltimore, taking all of the time he could get thanks to the Ravens' forgettable pass-rush and forcing deep dimes through helpless defenders. Should the visitors want to complete the miracle run to the playoffs, they'll have to shake off the scent emitting from this troubling pattern.

