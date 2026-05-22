One Surprise Ravens Cut To Expect After OTAs

The Ravens have some major contractual matters to tend to this offseason, but not many veterans on the bubble as being post June 1 cap casualties.

The need to get an extension done with Lamar Jackson that is anything but assured and is already over a year behind what the schedule should have been. They have ceded him incredible leverage and have their hands full.

The Ravens have also already picked up a roster bonus on $19M corner Marlon Humphrey, who is not worth nearly that level of compensation and might not even be a starter anymore. But after picking up a $4M roster bonus on him, he isn’t going to be getting cut.

If you study the Ravens contracts and salary cap – and they don’t really need more cap space right now – there is only one player who hasn’t performed well the past few years, is nearing age 30, and who the team could save a decent chunk of change by cutting. The guys making $10M or more outside of Lamar aren't candidates for extensions or restructurings (Humphrey). So one lesser-priced vet stands out.

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington is that guy.

What’s The Motivation?

Washington’s play has been in decline for quite some time, he is limited to early-down situations, the return of Nnamdi Madubuike from neck surgery would greatly boost this group and they may have found a steal in late-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny. They also might have an un-drafted option that stands out. And if recent defensive line signing Calais Campbell is anything close to the level he played at last season, that's a 400 snap guy, at least.

The Ravens may simply not believe Washington’s is worth a $4M salary and the cap hit would be negligible. Maybe the front office will come to the realization they’d really better sign a veteran free-agent center and if they think those prices are a little high, this could offset it. (Got a text from my man Brian Baldinger this week still stunned at the Ravens depth chart at this cirtiical position)

It’s impossible to glean much about defensive line play from Organized Team Activities and mini camp, so figuring out your depth situation at that position group this time of year is tricky. But it could be a case of simply reallocating assets and believing you have younger and cheaper options to help fill an obvious run-stuffing role that was becoming less impactful with Washington.

Washington is in his age 30 season, there is a new coaching staff taking over and he is coming back from major surgery and a lost season. He is not an ascending player. New head coach Jesse Minter wants to stop the run with light boxes, and that could work in his favor, but Washington has been trending in the wrong direction since signing a big extension three years ago and it’s hard to say that he’s a lock to be with the team in training camp.

Especially if they want to put his savings toward landing a real center.

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