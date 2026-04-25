With The Draft Complete, The Ravens Better Sign These Three Free Agents ASAP

The Ravens missed out on several critical runs in this draft, despite entering it with a ridiculous 11 selections after hording comp picks.

And, unfortunately for novice offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, those decisions threaten his ability to execute a winning offense – even with generational quarterback Lamar Jackson under center – at the line of scrimmage and deep downfield. The Ravens failed to address center, or deep threat, in anything close to a meaningful manner.

They added size at receiver, but not explosion or ability to win downfield on the outside. They missed a massive run on top-flight, plug-n-plat move tight ends or explosive slot pass catchers in round two, and also missed multiple runs on interior offensive linemen by – in the eyes of several evaluators I trust – reaching for a developmental pass rusher in Zion Young (who better be a factor as a rookie) and a possession receiver.

So what do they do now? Well, they’d better put all that cap space they saved by restructuring Jackson’s deal to use. Here’s how

C Graham Glasgow

They lack a veteran presence of note anywhere on their offensive line outside of Ronnie Stanley, who might be on his last legs (or ankle, more to the point). This guy exceled for Dan Campbell in Detroit – who demands the kind of physicality the Ravens preach – and did okay moving from tackle to guard last year. He’s been rumored to be mulling retirement – and his body might be giving out. But this is a desperate situation. This will be his age 29 season and he made $6M a year ago. At 6-6, he is anything but undersized.

Again, we have no idea is Declan Doyle will be any good as a play caller or leader of an offense or game planner, even if he had every personnel box checked on this roster. Todd Monken couldn’t overcome it a year ago, and he got an above average season from Stanley and he had Tyler Linderbaum. Better get real in Owings Mills. Snapping at a reporter who dared to ask a non-softball question to Eric DeCosta about his center plight was pretty revealing to me.

LT Cornelius Lucas or DJ Humphries

I mentioned much better options a few weeks back for this role, but I don’t think Cam Robinson would come cheap enough for this front office. And they need a No. 2 LT who has at least been quasi-function at the NFL period for some period of time. If they didn’t land a left tackle like Kadyn Proctor in the first-round – and they did not - then they were going to be in a tackle emergency. So, yeah, it’s 911 time. Lucas and Humphries both have struggled plenty, but the Ravens are painfully thin at swing tackle who could maybe, hopefully, hold left tackle down a little given how great Lamar is. A few million bucks should get it done. I wish there were better options but these guys sat out the real waves of free agency at this position group.

Boy, could they use Patrick Mekari right now.

CB Rasul Douglas

I know you can’t address every need all the time even with 11 picks, but Baltimore going until 5th round to grab a developmental corner is odd. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s defense lives in nickel and dime and plays more quarters coverage than anyone and he prizes size and reach. Nate Wiggins is slight and maybe an ideal nickel now, and Marlon Humphrey might be done as a starter and Chidobe Awuzie was a great re-sign, but he’s aging. Douglas is 6-2 and while he can dabble in the slot, he is an outside corner.

Will he fetch $5M or so? Maybe but Wiggins and Humphrey were the most picked-on duo in the NFL last year. An improved pass rush will help, but Awuzie in the role he was in last year would be ideal … And running it back with Humphrey and Wiggins ahead of him would scare the hell out of me. They needed to upgrade at corner, not just run it back.

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