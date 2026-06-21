One Trade That Could Still Transform the Ravens Offseason

The Ravens wide receiver situation has given us plenty pause. Between receiver and tight end, they simply look short of proven difference-makers.

We could absolutely see another scenario developing where Zay Flowers gets open and makes some big plays and no one else can. While we believe Devontez Walker could be primed for a breakout, we also know he has been far too much of an injury concern that anyone would like through this part in his career.

Heck, we just wrote recently about another young-and-dynamic downfield receiver potential trade target who could help this unit in Kayshon Boutte. But color us even more intrigued by and higher on Jordan Addison.

He’s a more polished, most impactful version of Boutte who wouldn’t cost that much more in the short term while he’s on a rookie contract. He would be another dynamic playmaker and while not perhaps with the ideal height he plays plenty big.

Rumblings And Rumors

The Vikings would be wise to keep Addison with the chance to have much better quarterback play in 2026 than what they went through last year with JJ McCarthy. And McCarthys struggles have plenty to do with the scuttlebutt about Addison – stuck behind a true superstar receiver in Justin Jefferson and perhaps someone who hasn’t always rubbed everyone the right way.

He wouldn’t come cheap as a 2023 first-round pick, but if the Ravens are going win another Super Bowl they may have to go through a team like the Rams to get there, and that franchise is never worried about trading prime future draft capital for known impact players.

Addison hits paydirt, which is what the Ravens desperately need from their pass catchers. He had 10 touchdown catches as a rookie and nine the following year (last year he has just three, but, again, played without a real QB). He averaged nearly 14 air yards/target last season and had 20 explosive catches in each of his first two seasons.

He could make Rashod Bateman an easy trade target, and if the Vikings were looking for WR cover in return, maybe Bateman could even be part of the package., He played his college ball in Minnesota and has worn out his welcome here at times. Bateman's experience playing his entire career with Lamar Jackson would equate somewhat to what Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is hoping to do with Kyler Murray.

Addison is a native of Frederick and even though the Ravens just drafted two mid-round receivers, neither has close to Addison’s pedigree or skillset. If he does get moved it’s something Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be really shortsighted not to explore. The best front offices are always trying to pry players like this away, and some keep succeeding at doing so.