Two Realistic Trades Ravens Could Still Make in June

The Ravens roster is far from complete.

Rosters for contending teams, by their very nature, are living and breathing entities that are always in flux. The kind of front offices that win big in the playoffs with regularity and truly compete for Super Bowls are always looking at ways to improve and seeking means to cull coveted players off other rosters.

Those general managers are driven and those owners are routinely fielding payrolls in the top 10 (not just doing so like once in 12 years). The Ravens clearly aim to be considered one of those elite contenders, and Vegas thinks of them as such, but they all thought the same thing last year and the roster lacked blue chip talent at all three levels of the defense and had only one player on the entire offensive side of the football (receiver Zay Flowers) exceed expectations.

Firing the coaching staff provides new ideas and fresh concepts, but won’t help shoddy talent evaluation – a major reason the franchise hasn’t come close to maximizing the prime of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career to this point. The Rams probably had the best team in football and they went and got Myles Garrett and are going to lure Aaron Donald out of retirement, too.

We aren’t going to espouse anything that drastic here (though if Nnamdi Madubuike isn’t himself after neck surgery and Jeffery Simmons of the Titans is dealt by the deadline as we suspect he is, that’s something they’d best be in on). And we still think trading a provisional sixth or whatever to get a depth running back rookie coordinator Declan Doyle coached in Denver would make sense)

But landing either of these players in the next few weeks would be welcome.

Kayshon Boutte For A Fourth-Round Pick

We are bullish on Devontez Walker and have urged the Ravens not to sign another end-of-the-line vet receiver. But Boutte is just 24, he has been exponentially better and more durable than Walker and he would immediately, for me, allow the Ravens to consider Rashod Bateman addition and subtraction and move him on. Heck, maybe New England would want him in this trade, and you use that savings to sign a center.

The Ravens are at least a playmaker short, the Pats trading for AJ Brown has led to Boutte trade scuttlebutt and he would be the downfield option here. He caught six touchdowns last year, a big number for Ravens WRs and his 16.7 yards per catch and 16.98 air yards per target are a different stratosphere than any receiver in Baltimore was getting close to last year. And while Walker hasn’t been able to run more than 60 routes a season this kid stacked 710 snaps and 578 snaps.

Josh Sweat For A Conditional Third

Trey Hendrickson was a desperately needed signing after the Ravens pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade. But he is 32 and battled injuries and there isn’t another proven outside pass rusher on the roster. Mike Green is great to dream on, but he ain’t Sweat coming off a career year.

Keeping Hendrickson on a pitch count would be huge, especially if this team is going deep in the playoffs. I’m not buying Zion Young as a pass rusher as a rookie (maybe not ever), and it’s slim pickens after that. If the Ravens learned any lessons as a front office from the debacle of 2025, it’s that legit prime pass rush is everything and that Madubuike situation is not the norm and I love the calas Campbell signing but the dude is 40 years old.

Sweat, 29, wants out of Arizona and will eventually get out of Arizona and dude has 20 sacks the past two years and his two highest pressure rates of his career. Sure, he’s mercurial, but so was Jadeveon Clowney and he worked out great in Baltimore.

DeCosta wants you to believe he was trying to pair Crosby with Hendrickson – no one iin the NFL s buying it but whatever. So go ahead and get this guy for the next two years for less than half of what Crosby would have cost. Arizona already paid a $7.2M bonus, and it’s going to take something to get him, but at $10M in base salary this year and $17M next year, the Ravens best be in on this.

Whether that's in June. Or July. Or November.

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