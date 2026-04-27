Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Made First-Ever NFL Draft Pick

When it comes to meddlesome, overbearing and over-involved NFL owners, the Baltimore Ravens' Steve Bisciotti is far removed from the Jerry Jones, David Tepper and Amy Adams Strunks of the league, that he's completely on the opposite end of the scale in a completely different orchard if we're comparing apples to oranges.

The billionaire executive who amassed his fortune by building up the largest staffing firm in the country from scratch views general manager Eric DeCosta and other members of the team's top brass as partners, not employees, and empowers them as the stewards of the franchise.

However, every now and then, Bisciotti steps out from the shadows to get involved in a decision or two that can be as seismic as moving on from a Super Bowl-winning head coach at nearly two decades at the helm like he did with John Harbaugh at the onset of the offseason.

There are other times where, instead of flexing his power as the owner and demanding that a certain move be made, he actually asked for permission to make one. Given his affinity and passion for the NFL Draft and the fact that the Ravens had picks to spare this year, with 11, the second-most in the league, Bisciotti got to make a pick for the first time since becoming the majority owner in 2004.

DeCosta let him have his choice of whatever prospect he wanted with the Ravens' third and final pick of the fifth round, and at No. 174 overall, he selected Clemson running back Adam Randall.

"When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick and he owns the team," DeCosta recalled. "I said, 'Yes, Steve. Of course you can have a draft pick.' And so we decided on our last fifth-round pick. He did his research. He studied the tape and talked to people. He has a really good relationship with the Clemson head coach [Dabo Swinney]."

Bisciotti might've gotten the Ravens a late-round steal

Clemson running back Adam Randall (8) scores a two-point conversion against South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's running back class was much-maligned by analysts throughout the pre-draft process, outside of the two former teammates that were taken in the first round, in Jeremiyah Love to the Arizona Cardinals and Jadarian Price to the Seattle Seahawks. However, there were more than just two prospects at the position with draftable grades who are capable of making an impact on their respective team in a multitude of ways, and Randall is one of them.

As a former wide receiver, he has a natural feel for the passing game and is a dynamic weapon coming out of the backfield. He recorded 84 catches for 787 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his four years with the Tigers and led the team with 168 carries for 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season as a running back in 2025.

"He has a varied skillset [and] he does a lot of different things well," DeCosta said. "We think the best is yet to come with him as a running back. He has really good hands. He can run routes. He's a possible kick returner – a special teams guy. He has a great body and good measurables, and we're excited to see what he can do. He's kind of a 'jackknife.' He's a phenomenal kid. We think [he's] one of the best makeups in this draft."

Since Randall didn't make the position switch until he was a senior and was only a rotational depth receiver for his first three years, he doesn't have nearly as much tread on his legs as most running backs coming out of college entering the league. He could prove to be quite the pick by Bisciotti down the road or as soon as this year if offensive coordinator Declan Doyle carves out a role for him on the offense as a rookie.

At 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, he'd be an especially big-bodied receiver had he stayed at that position alone, but that's still considered a load at running back. In Baltimore, he will get a chance to learn from and play with one of the best power backs the NFL has ever seen in five-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, who has led the Ravens and finished second in the league in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons since joining the team in 2024.

"We're going to do some damage with all three of us in the backfield," Randall said via the team website. "I think my receiving ability out of the backfield makes me a matchup nightmare."

