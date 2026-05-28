Jesse Minter Provides Encouraging Injury Updates on Baltimore Ravens Starting Defenders

On paper, the Baltimore Ravens defense is loaded from front to back at all three levels with Pro Bowls and All Pros at all three levels. They currently have some returning and projected starters who are recovering from season-ending injuries or dealing with minor offseason ailments.

The revamped unit that added the likes of Pro Bowl pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, as well as versatile safety Jaylinn Hawkins, might be at full strength faster than expected at the onset or early on in the 2026 season.

After having his promising rookie campaign abruptly cut short in Mid-December due to a torn ACL, second-year inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is making remarkable progress during the rehabilitation process and is trending toward a return to the field sooner rather than later.

“Teddye, I think, is really far ahead of schedule,” head coach Jesse Minter said. “Everybody kind of knows the timeline of when it happened but the way that guy operates, the way that guy works, I don’t think there is a timeline for him. He’s an impressive dude in how he goes about his business, just as most of our guys are.”

The 2025 fourth-rounder out of the University of California at Berkeley went from being projected as a core special teams contributor heading into his first training camp to opening last season as part of a two-man rotation at the WILL/weakside spot and was inserted as a full-time starter by Week 2.

Buchanan started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in as a rookie and recorded the third-most total tackles on the team with 93, including 49 solos and five for a loss, half a sack, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He was named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month in October after helping fill the void left by three-time All Pro Roquan Smith, who missed two games during that span with a hamstring strain.

Unlike in years past, recoveries from injuries such as torn ACLs are getting shorter and shorter as long as there isn't additional structural or other ligament damage. Players are bouncing back from them faster than ever, and Buchanan seems to be well on his way to being the latest example, potentially.

Even when he gets fully cleared to resume football activities in a full capacity, he'll still have to compete for the starting spot next to Smith with the likes of fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson heading into a contract year and fellow second-year pro Jay Higgins, who made the team as an undrafted free agent last year.

Star DT continues to trend toward making return to action

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The other encouraging injury update that Minter provided while addressing the media during the Ravens' second week of Organized Team Activities was regarding the status of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

After missing the final 15 games of last season due to a severe neck injury that was once rumored to be potentially career-threatening, the seventh-year veteran had surgery last month and is reportedly on track to return to the field this fall for the 2026 season. While Minter maintained his stance on refusing to get into specifics about Madubuike's rehab process, the news he did share was still overwhelmingly positive.

“Nnamdi is here a lot, he’s working, he’s doing certain parts of our program,” Minter said. “I’ll probably, again, leave that to him of when it’s really to the point where he may be out there but he’s definitely getting a lot of work in. He’s trending in a right direction, I’d say.”



When healthy, Madubuike is among the NFL's top three-techniques and most destructive interior disruptors, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. He led the team and all interior defensive linemen with a career-high 13 sacks in 2023, followed it up with a solid 6.5 in 2024 despite seeing more double and triple teams and was off to a hot start in 2025 with a sack in each of the first two games before getting hurt.

The ripple effect that Madubuike's absence had on the Ravens' pass defense was felt throughout, as it was crippling for the pass rush as a whole, which led to the secondary struggling mightily as well, since they consistently had to cover for extended periods of time.

Having not only him back in the lineup but also Hendrickson rushing off the edge and his former mentor, Campbell, rotating with and playing alongside him, will give Baltimore one of the most dangerous pass rush units in the league in 2026.