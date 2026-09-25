Ravens Coach Jesse Minter All But Rules Out LT Ronnie Stanley; Nnamdi Madubuike And Zay Flowers Could Play

The Ravens are expected to activate All Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the first time since last September, while the team is preparing to be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and top receiver Zay Flowers will likely be close to a game-time decision.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter, meeting the international media on Friday in Brazil after practice, spoke in a manner that made it pretty clear Stanley, dealing with a painful toe injury, would not be able to play. He could not make it through last week’s game. The offensive line is struggling already, and will remain under scrutiny Sunday.

Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury that dates back to training camp and he’s been limited at practice for week and did not play last week. It would make sense to work him out on the unusual field conditions in Brazil before making a final decision on him.

“A lot of the other guys have a real opportunity to help us in the game,” Minter said of the group of players on the injury report this week outside of Stanley. He alluded to Stanley possibly being listed as out for this game pending more conversations with team officials after his press conference. Starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan, out since last season with a torn ACL, has also been practicing fully and seems on track to return.

Gravitational Force

Madubuike is the most impactful player on this roster next to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when anywhere near top form. After missing so much time and dealing with a neck injury severe enough it required lengthy consultation and an eventual surgical procedure in April, how quickly he can return to that level is in doubt.

He put together a 2023 season that was truly history and performed at a top level in the following season. The defense fell apart without him last year and has suffered already early this season without him, blowing yet another double-digit lead in Week 2 to get upset by the Saints.

It’s likely he will be gradually worked back, and the Ravens fortified the defensive line this offseason knowing his comeback is far from norm giving the severity of this injury.

The NFL, meantime, continues to work on the playing surface to get it ready for Sunday, though there is little doubt that it will be less than stellar. The NFLPA also has reps on the ground trying to coordinate with the league on the issue, as union head JC Tretter explained on social media, and Minter has continued to try to focus on getting his players the best cleats possible for the conditions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage for one team or the other,” Minter said.

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