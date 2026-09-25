Ravens Rule Out Stanley On Injury Report, Flowers Questionable, Everyone Else Playing

The Ravens ruled out star left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) for Sunday’s game in Brazil, weakening and already-struggling offensive line, while Zay Flowers (hamstring) is questionable. All Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan practiced all week after long returns from surgery and were not on the report.

No other players were listed on the report, with Trey Hendrickson (hand) and others set to play.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter, meeting the international media on Friday in Brazil after practice, spoke in a manner that made it pretty clear Stanley, dealing with a painful toe injury, would not be able to play. These injuries can be debilitating and youngster Carson Vinson, a recent fifth-round pick who the organization has hyped, is in line for his first NFL start. He joins a five-man unit already under duress and expect the Cowboys to blitz early and test this unit – HYPER.

Flowers, who exploded for 150 yards in the first half of Week 1 before going down, is dealing with a hamstring injury that dates back to training camp, and he’s been limited at practice for weeks and did not play last week. It would make sense to work him out on the unusual field conditions in Brazil before making a final decision on him. With starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane out at least a few more weeks, Flowers provides a critical explosive element in this offense.

“A lot of the other guys have a real opportunity to help us in the game,” Minter said of the group of players on the injury report this week outside of Stanley.

We held a walkthrough on Friday, the report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/xPltqxJBK9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2026

Long Absences

Madubuike is the most impactful player on this roster next to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when anywhere near top form. After missing so much time and dealing with a neck injury severe enough it required lengthy consultation and an eventually surgical procedure in April, how quickly he can return to that level is in doubt. Madubuike suffered the injury early last season and had the surgery in April.

Buchanan was one of the few pleasant surprises on the 2025 Ravens defense, ascending to a starting role and showing great instincts and high energy. He too could be working back slowly having missed to much time, and with linebacker Trenton Simpson finally starting to flash after years where he was heavy on potential but low of production, the Ravens can be judicious with what they ask Buchanan to do right away.

Madubuike put together a 2023 season that was truly historic and performed at a top level in the following season. The defense fell apart without him last year and has suffered already early this season without him, blowing yet another double-digit lead in Week 2 to get upset by the Saints.

Field Concerns

The NFL, meantime, continues to work on the playing surface to get it ready for Sunday, though there is little doubt that it will be less than stellar. The NFLPA also has reps on the ground trying to coordinate with the league on the issue, as union head JC Tretter explained on social media, and Minter has continued to try to focus on getting his players the best cleats possible for the conditions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage for one team or the other,” Minter said.

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