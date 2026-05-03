Ravens Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The bulk of the Baltimore Ravens picks in the 2026 NFL Draft came on Day 3, with four of the eight coming in the back half of the fifth round or later.

In large draft classes of 10-plus prospects, odds can get stacked up against the late-round selections when it comes to making the final roster, as they are sometimes on equal footing as a team's priority undrafted free agents.

Here are some of the Ravens' late-round rookies from this year's draft who have the best shot at making the final cut.

DT Rayshaun Benny

Despite being the Ravens' second-to-last pick in this year's draft, the seventh-rounder out of Michigan has a great shot to make the roster as a rookie because he's viewed as one of their biggest steals. The former Wolverine was projected to hear his name called as early as the fourth round and was among the best available on every broadcast until the Ravens stopped his fall.

Benny not only possesses positional versatility to play both three and five-technique along the front, but his familiarity with both the scheme and new coaching staff in Baltimore stemming from his time in college with the Wolverines is another boon for his favor. Getting to spend the summer and training camp learning from future Hall of Famer Calais Campbell, whom the Ravens are reportedly set to reunite with, is going to be an invaluable experience.

P Ryan Eckley

Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley (96) punts against Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sixth-rounder out of Michigan State still has to compete with left-footed former undrafted free agent Luke Elzinga, but is still the overwhelming favorite to succeed 2025 Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro, Jordan Stout. For the second year in a row, the Ravens sent senior special teams coach Randy Brown on a nationwide hunt to replace an elite specialist by finding the draft-eligible punter who best fits the Ravens after doing the same with kicker last year, which led to them taking Tyler Loop in the sixth round in 2025.

Eckley was the top prospect at the position in Brown's eyes, and the Ravens didn't want to risk losing out on him in the seventh round, so they took him in the sixth. Not only does the former Spartan have a big leg and a penchant for consistently accurate ball placement, but he is an experienced holder for placekicking, which likely gave him an edge over the other prospects in the running.

RB Adam Randall

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) looks to gain yards after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dejuan Lane (10) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ravens still have five-time Pro Bowl veteran and future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry headlining their backfield and rushing attack. However, the late fifth-rounder out of Clemson is more than the big bruiser his physical dimensions suggest at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. He is a former converted receiver who brings prowess as a pass catcher and is just scratching the surface of his ability as a running back, having played the position for only a year.

Another factor the former Tiger has going in his favor is the fact that he was handpicked by owner Steve Bisciotti as the first draft selection he's ever made. During the behind-the-scenes look of the draft-day call, Bisciotti told Randall that the Ravens believes are a year ahead of the rest of the league in realizing the type of dynamic playmaking potential he brings to the table, so the odds of them moving on from him as a rookie are low, especially if he can emerge as a special teams contributor on multiple units.

IOL Evan Beerntsen

The seventh-rounder out of Northwestern has some more experienced interior offensive linemen that he'll be competing with for not only a depth role but a roster spot altogether. If he can prove himself just as, if not more, capable than the likes of Andrew Vorhees and Jovaughn Gwyn when the pads come on during training camp and the preseason, he'll have a chance of defying what seem like long odds to make the cut at this point.

However, if he can learn how to play center and emerge as a dark horse to succeed three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, he'd have an even greater chance of making the team. On tape, Beerntsen plays to the whistle with a physical edge, and it will help his cause if he can carry that mentality over to the pros.