Eric DeCosta Shares Initial Thoughts on Baltimore Ravens Day 3 Draft Picks

The bulk of the Baltimore Ravens 11-man draft class was selected on the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, with eight rookies being taken between the fourth and seventh rounds.

Over the course of the day, general manager Eric DeCosta only got aggressive once, making just one trade to move up for a player and letting the board fall to them the rest of the way.

During his opening statement of the Ravens' post-draft press conference, he spoke about each selection at length before fielding questions from the media. Here's what he had to say about all eight picks on Day 3.

Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

The former Hoosier grew up on the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia) area and actually played his senior year of high school in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy. He was a highly productive pass catcher in college with two different programs, including leading the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns for the national champions.

"[He has a] big body, strong hands, contested catch, probably a guy that can play outside or inside," DeCosta said. "We think he's really, really good inside. He has a really a good back-shoulder-fade type of receiver, physical. We just think he's a really good fit for what we want to do offensively, and I think speaks to us. We are trying to draft best available player whenever we can, and he just was really at that point in the draft – we had some other options, but in our mind, he was clearly the best player still available."

Round 4 (No. 133): TE Matt Hibner, SMU

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before he was a former Mustang, he began his college career at Michigan and was on the Wolverines national title-winning team with head coach Jesse Minter, who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He also hails from the DMV as a Virginia native and was able to showcase more of his ability as a pass catcher after transferring by posting a combined 804 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the last two years while averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

"I really think he's really evolved [and] tested really, really well at the combine," Hibner said. "His numbers are off the charts. He's really, really explosive, a great jumper, and has really good ball skills. He had an awesome year at receiving tight end. We think he's going to emerge as a blocker as well – he's a great kid. We loved spending time with him here in Baltimore."

Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

The former Blue Devil has ties to the Ravens coaching staff and roster, having previously been college teammates with 2025 sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles, and both were coached in some capacity or at least very familiar with new outside linebackers coach Harland Bower. Rivers never let his lack of size stop him from being a playmaker in college with a dynamic skill set that will translate well to the next level.

During his collegiate career, he totaled 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 29 pass breakups, forced three fumbles and scored on two pick-sixes.

"He's undersized, [but] very, very quick, and probably fits best inside," DeCosta said. "He plays outside, but probably fits best inside. He's very sticky in coverage. Again, he's a guy that tested extremely well. His numbers at the [NFL] Combine – his 40 [-yard dash], I think was in the 4.3s. He jumped really well. And we've had success over the years with these type of guys, even going back to some of my favorite Ravens – Lardarius Webb is a guy that comes to mind [or] Tavon Young, those kind of really good football players that might be a little undersized. So, we're excited about him."

Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the former member of the Crimson Tide doesn't have any ties to the DMV area nor the Ravens coaching staff or roster, he'll fit right in with the type of arsenal that they're putting together for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Excitement about this versatile chess piece should be high, as history indicates that the second tight end taken in the years they've double-dipped in the draft go on to have the better career of the two.

"You never can go wrong with an Alabama tight end," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that does a lot of different things well. He runs good routes. He has good hands. He's a competitive blocker. He can align in different spots. I think one of our goals this year was really coming out of this draft with two tight ends that we liked a lot. I think we did a good job. I really credit our coaches, [tight ends coach] Zack [Grossi] and Declan, for really doing a great job getting that tight end board lined up in a really nice way for us to strategize and make sure that we got a couple guys that we really liked."

Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson

For the first time ever, the Ravens let owner Steve Bisciotti make the call with their third and final pick in the fifth round, and he went with a dynamic weapon who began his collegiate career as a wide receiver before converting and breaking out as a running back last year.

"He has a varied skillset [and] he does a lot of different things well," DeCosta said. "We think the best is yet to come with him as a running back. He has really good hands. He can run routes. He's a possible kick returner – a special teams guy. He has a great body and good measurables, and we're excited to see what he can do. He's kind of a 'jackknife.' He's a phenomenal kid. We think [he's] one of the best makeups in this draft."

Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing homegrown Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro selection Jordan Stout in free agency, the Ravens used a sixth-round pick to replace one of their elite specialists for the second year in a row, whom they believe was the best of the bunch, according to senior special teams coach Randy Brown.

"We had to figure out that sweet spot to get that done," DeCosta said. "The nice thing I think about Ryan is not only is he an excellent punter, but he's probably the best holder in the draft, which is really important, as you guys all know. So, [we are] excited to get him."

Round 7 (No. 250): DE Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

This pick checked multiple boxes, ranging from value to familiarity with the multiple coaches on staff and schematic fit, while addressing a need for depth along the defensive line. He was previously coached by Minter and defensive line coach Lou Espisito during his time as a Wolverine and possesses positional flexibility.

"We like his frame [and] his skillset," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that can play 5-tech, 3-tech. [He's a] physical guy [who has] long arms and really has a good 5-tech body, which is tough to find. He's a strong run defender, and he fits us. He fits our mentality, and he knows our defense, and he's a plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates."

Round 7 (No. 253): IOL Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern

With their last pick, the Ravens got good value by not deviating from their best available formula and double-dipped at guard by taking an experienced prospect with some positional flexibility, who can provide quality depth along the interior.

"He's a guard, primarily, [and is] physical, tough, 'gritty type' of Midwest, Big Ten-type of offensive lineman," DeCosta said. "At that point in the draft, he was by far the highest rated player for us, and we think he has a good chance to help us at some point."