Drafting Contested Catch Specialists Completely Reshapes the Ravens at Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens' mission to continue getting bigger and stronger through the 2026 NFL Draft didn't just apply to the trenches, where they added the likes of Penn State mauling offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane and rugged Missouri edge defender Zion Young with their first two picks in the first and second rounds.

That directive also extended and applied to their pursuit of offensive skill position players, particularly at wide receiver, where they used their next two picks to take Ja'Kobi Lane of USC and Elijah Sarratt of Indiana in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Lane measures in at 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds, and Sarratt is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. The two big-bodied wideouts have a lot of qualities in common, chief among them being their ability to play above the rim by making played against tight coverage via contested catches. Both rookies were renowned and certified ball-winners in college, with Lane recording 16 touchdowns over his final two seasons and Sarratt leading the nation with 15 as a senior and finishing his collegiate career with 31.

Their specialized skill set is especially impressive and potent in the red zone, an area where the Ravens were woefully inefficient in 2025. They tied the New York Giants for the fifth-worst touchdown conversion rate inside the red zone with a mark of 47.5%, which was a huge reason for the regression of the offense and team as a whole last year.

Both possess wide catch radii that increase a quarterback's margin for error while allowing them to reel in passes that may be a bit errant or purposefully high or overthrown, so that the pass can be out of reach of the nearest defender(s) and only in a place where they can come down with it.

"My mindset is just that any time the ball is in the air, it's mine," Sarratt said. "It doesn't matter if I'm uncovered, if I have one person on me or two people on me; just as a receiver, if you want to be great, you have to have that mindset. So, whatever pass it is, I feel like I can make it."

The Ravens have been desperate for a reliable playmaking target out on the perimeter with the build and skill set of a traditional 'X' since they regrettably traded away future Hall of Famer and franchise legend, Anquan Boldin, after their last Super Bowl run in 2012. In the decade-plus that followed, they've taken the occasional swing trying to find via the draft or free agency, but none have panned out.

With the selection of Lane and Sarratt in the same class, it not only gives some much-needed size to a receiver whose biggest returning contributor was third-year pro Devontez Walker at 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds.

Baltimore got a glimpse of what two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson could do with a receiver of this archetype when he and five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins got off to a hot start to last season. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistent offensive line play halted their momentum and ultimately derailed their once-promising season.

The Ravens weren't planning on taking another receiver with a similar athletic profile and playing style to one they selected the night before, heading into the third and final day of the draft. However, Sarratt was by far and way their highest rated prospect when they can on the clock in the fourth round, so they stayed true to the best player available method.

"That was a really cool opportunity to double dip at [the wide receiver] position, the way the board fell and taking the best guy," general manager Eric DeCosta said.

Rookies bring more diverse skill sets to the table

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While they both made a name for themselves making acrobatic snags on jump-balls and back-shoulder fades, each offers different playmaking traits to the new-look Ravens offense under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle.

"Our vision for Ja'Kobi is probably a little bit different than maybe the vision for Sarratt," DeCosta said. "They're going to compete for playing time, right? They both catch the ball really well. They're both big, but they're not exactly identical.

Lane was a prospect that the Ravens coaches and scouts were of one accord when it came to their excitement about the kind of impact he could have on their offense. He is a potential matchup nightmare in the making who tested off the charts at the combine for his size, running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and recording marks of 40 inches in the vertical leap and 10-foot-9 in the broad jump.

"We just think that he's a ball of clay with a lot of upside, who has unique catching ability and unique size," DeCosta said. "I think Lamar [Jackson]'s going to like throwing a ball to him, and I think he has a chance to really make an impact on this team at some point."

As great as Sarratt is at dominating and making plays lined up out wide, he possesses the positional flexibility to play inside at slot as well. The Ravens believe in his ability to be able to contribute in a multifaceted role and are excited about his prospects in their new offense.

"I've talked to – the Ravens included – they kind of see me playing all three spots, Sarratt said. "I've traditionally played outside – played more X [receiver] in college, but a lot of teams see me as a big slot guy, a guy who can work option routes, work the zones, middle of the field and stuff like that. And they also see me as a Z receiver who can move around, do some motion, do some blocking and stuff. So, I'm just going to try to soak up as much game as I can from the people that I have in the room already, all the coaches or all the players in the organization."

Sarratt was an excellent possession receiver in college, both at Indiana and James Madison before that. He showed a knack for always being where his quarterback needed him to be and coming up clutch in the biggest moments at both programs he played for, but especially last year for the Hoosiers on their run to winning a national title.

A major emphasis for new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is that his vision for the offense and team as a whole is to be at their best when their best is required. Having young playmakers like Sarratt, who not only are capable of executing in high-leverage situations but also make a habit out of it, is only going to help them reach their goals even more.

"We just think he's a really good fit for what we want to do offensively, and I think speaks to us," DeCosta said.

Lane and Sarratt first met and became friends at the Combine. Now they will get a chance to grow together and compete against each other to carve out a role on offense as rookies, with the No. 3 receiver spot seemingly up for grabs at this point, with Walker being their only other competition on the outside.

"We're able to push each other [and] we're able to just make each other better every single day," Sarratt said. "I'm excited for him, and I'm sure he's excited for me. I'm ready to get to work with him."