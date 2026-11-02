The Ravens are in a dire situation with the quarterback position, getting three passers injured in an ugly loss to Buffalo Sunday including losing Lamar Jackson, possibly for the year, with a serious thumb injury. And they are trying desperately to line up a quarterback to be in uniform ahead of Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, according to league sources.

Jackson was hurt on his first dropback of the game in what became a third-straight ugly defeat (36-10, this time), getting hit in the hand by pass rusher Greg Rousseau, who destroyed Baltimore’s pathetic offensive line all game. Jackson is headed to Injured Reserve and rookie head coach Jesse Minter acknowledged after the game it could be season-ending, With the way this season is going, even a four-week absence would probably end the season as Jackson doesn’t have a viable contract for 2027 and has GM Eric DeCosta by the throat in contract leverage and could want out next season; he won’t be playing in garbage games or quasi-garbage games.

Backup Snoop Huntley left the game with a toe injury that will likely keep him from being able to start Thursday and possibly to play at all. And rookie emergency QB Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie forced into action, was getting treatment on his ankle/foot throughout the second half and his status for Week 9 is in question as well with such a quick turnaround.

“We'll do everything in our power to keep rolling, to keep this thing going, to get it back on the right side,” Minter said after the game, alluding to the QB issue. “Again, with whatever that looks like, and whoever that's playing. If it's Joe, we have a lot of belief in Joe, whoever it is. But that's what we'll do."

What Will They Do?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ravens had to begin reaching out to other front offices, immediately Sunday, as relying on free agency to fly someone in, work them out, make sure they can pass a physical and get them signed in time to play Thursday is a stretch. A trade would be ideal and while there are few options in that vein who already have an understanding of the system rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is operating.

The Ravens top pursuit is Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs. They have reached out to Chicago, but are in a desperate position, DeCosta already got fleeced trading a second-round pick for a concussed and suspect offensive lineman. Multiple league sources told me through the summer that the Bears were rebuffing all overtures for Badgent (who makes $4M this year and $4M next year), who they believe can be a valuable back-up in Ben Johnson’s system.

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him,” one NFL GM told me. “They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze DeCosta?”

The Bears signed Bagent to a contract extension in part because of that upside; he has great athleticism and the ability to run option plays and try to generate something for a Baltimore run game that is going nowhere (32-year-old back Derrick Henry is getting swallowed up at the line of scrimmage in the traditional run game).

Bagent, 26, was signed as an un-drafted free agent in 2023 out of tiny Shepherd College and was rushed into starting duty. When Johnson arrived last year (with Doyle on staff) they took a liking to him. Bagent played in three games this season with Caleb Williams was out, completing 66% of his passes for 6.4 yards/attempt and a 63.9 rating. The Bears play at Seattle on Monday night, which also complicates things.

He is well-versed in the offense, his legs can help sustain things but he is not one to push the ball downfield. The Bears are carrying three QBs, including veteran Case Keenum. Broncos third QB Sam Ehlinger – the Broncos offense is similar to Baltimore’s with Denver coach Sean Payton Doyle’s primary mentor, could be another option. Ehlinger was inactive for Denver's game Sunday.

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