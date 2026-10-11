Ravens Inactives For Sunday Night In Atlanta

The Ravens activated top receiver Zay Flowers and top-paid corner Marlon Humphrey for their Sunday night game at Atlanta, with both players listed as questionable. Baltimore is an underdog for the first time this season and is facing a Falcons team playing very good football.

The Ravens already ruled out two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson on Friday. His ankle injury could keep him out for Week 6 in Cleveland as well, and will be monitored closely this week. And top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, signed to a $30M/year deal this offseason to jumpstart a poor pass rush, was also ruled out after having a procedure on his finger prior to Week 4 and he is expected back shortly as well.

The Ravens made a risky trade for Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens early in the week, knowing he remained in concussion protocol and would not play Week 5, but head coach Jesse minter indicated on Friday that they believe Jurgens could be back next week. Jurgens will back to center with Baltimore, while some believe he was about to be benched by the Eagles, after the Ravens opted to deal two picks including a 2028 second-round selection for him in a deal that drew skepticism around the league.

Zay And Pray

Flowers has been the only consistent cog in the downfield passing game, with twice as many receiving yards as anyone on the team. But his production with back-up Snoop Huntley is above half of that it is with Jackson in terms of yards per catch and air yards per target, and the Ravens simply must alter the scope of their game plan and offensive attack against a Falcons defense that has the top pressure rate in the NFL and is also No. 1 against the run (2.7 yards/carry).

The Ravens also made receiver Elijah Sarratt (fourth-round pick) inactive for Sunday night as well as defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles. Guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) was also inactive.

Last week, with Hendrickson out, undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Ethan Burke, a Baltimore native, stepped up and made an impact after being limited to special-teams duty previously. He stands to see more work tonight and the Ravens will very likely be leaning on much heavier run fronts than we have seen so far this season against Atlanta’s potent rush attack. Bijan Robinson is generally considered the most complete back in the NFL and Brian Robinson has proven to be a powerful drive finisher as well.

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