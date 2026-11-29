The Ravens, despite having one of the most overmatched and inexperienced coaching staffs in the NFL, and amid a lost season with almost no chance of reaching the playoffs, refuse to embrace player development.

With rookie head coach Jesse Minter being under intense scrutiny as a potential one-and-done head coach and at a time when the Ravens are mired in one of the worst losing streaks in franchise history, with what may go down as the worst defense in franchise history, the team continues to operate as if it is contending for something.

After refusing to sell at the trade deadline and refusing to bench a legion of under-performing veterans despite Minter’s weak threats to take corrective measures, failing general manager Eric DeCosta and the front office refuse to lean into a rebuild that should have been embraced long ago. Yet again their inactives reveal a franchise not quite tethered to reality; the Ravens are unlikely to be favored in a game again this season but refuse to play their kids.

More Strange Decisions

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens once again made rookie “Joker” hybrid running back/receiver Adam Randall a healthy scratch and it remains to be seen if he plays at all in his rookie season. The fifth-round pick hasn’t even been viewed as a potential help to terrible special teams units. Furthermore, with the Ravens releasing former return specialist/receiver LaJohntay Wester this week, some thought it might open a path for fourth-round receiver Eljah Sarratt to finally play again Sunday.

But Sarratt was also scratched again, he has appeared in just one game despite the Ravens having arguably the worst second-half offense in the NFL. Sarratt has one catch in his NFL career. The Ravens also have the arguably the worst slot defense in the NFL, getting destroyed in the middle of the field all season, but nickel back Chandler Rivers (fifth round) was also scratched and he hasn’t seen regular action on defense in months.

First-round pick Vega Ioane (hand) was already ruled out for the game with an injury suffered in practice. Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) were ruled out with injury and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles was a healthy scratch. Guard Emery Jones was active for the first time in a long time with the Ravens short at guard.

And, of course, $19M corner Marlon Humphrey, one of the worst starting corners on the NFL my any measure the last two years but a long favorite of DeCosta’s, was back after making disparaging comments about Baltimore on his podcast after being inactive for a week following Mayor Brandon Scott calling hm out.

If the Ravens lose Sunday, it would be just the second time in franchise history they dropped seven in a row. It last happened when the 2007 Ravens lost nine straight to end what became Brian Billick’s final season as head coach. The lack of adjustments and corrections by this staff have been staggering and DeCosta wanted youthful coaches to try to prop up the youngsters on his roster, but with the bottom falling out they refuse to go in that direction, begging massive questions about the direction and stewardship of the entire organization.

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