Ravens Injured Reserve Designations Bode Well For Status of Rehabbing Starters

As final cuts approached, it was unclear which players the Baltimore Ravens would use their two injured reserve designated-to-return provisions on. Two obvious candidates were defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

Both are returning starters who had their 2025 seasons shortened by severe injuries, and neither participated in full team drills during training camp as part of a gradual ramp-up process. However, when the Ravens announced their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, neither had the short-term IR designation placed on them.

Instead, they used it on second-year cornerback Bilhal Kone and rookie running back Adam Randall. The two youngsters will have to miss a minimum of at least the first four games and won't be eligible to be activated to the roster until Week 5, when the Ravens play their first primetime game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Kone missed the team's preseason finale with an undisclosed minor injury that could be related to his continued recovery from the multi-ligament injury that cost him his entire rookie season. Randall played in the finale and was very impressive, but missed the second game with an undisclosed injury, which might've been re-aggravated against the Washington Commanders or perhaps it's a different minor injury that landed him on the list.

Either way, the fact that neither Madubuike nor Buchanan is starting the 2026 regular season on short-term injured reserve suggests that the Ravens believe that one or both could be available to return to action in the first four weeks even if it isn't in time for the opener on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

This is a very encouraging development for both players whom the team plans on counting on this year and beyond. When healthy, Madubuike is one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the league and has recorded 21.5 sacks in his last 36 games. A neck injury cut his 2025 campaign short after just two games, and he had surgery to address it back in April. When he returns to action, the Ravens will have one of the best defensive lines in the league. They also have six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and 2025 breakout Travis Jones, both of whom recorded five-plus sacks last year.

Meanwhile, Buchanan started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in as a rookie and recorded 93 total tackles before suffering a torn ACL in mid-December. Coaches, teammates and even general manager Eric DeCosta himself have all raved about how miraculous his recovery process has been for the past several months.

Randall could serve as Ravens' secret weapon in second half of season

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying the dynamic talent of the rookie running back who was handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti after the impressive display he put on in his last taste of preseason. The former Clemson converted wide receiver ran the ball five times for 25 rushing yards and caught three passes for 45 receiving yards, the bulk of which came on a screen that went for 24-yards and was capped off by a vicious stiff-arm that closely resembled his veteran mentor, Derrick Henry.

RB @8adamrandall broke down that stiff-arm he had in last night's win vs. the Commanders. 😤 pic.twitter.com/XBB5h6apRT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2026

In his two preseason appearances combined, Randall totaled 71 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown, and caught four passes for 47 receiving yards. Since he didn't show much on special teams, and third-year pro Rasheen Ali is a core contributor in that phase of the game both as a kick returner and on different coverage units, it makes sense to have him on the roster over the gifted rookie to start the season.

However, as the season goes on and an inevitable injury to another player occurs, that could create an avenue for Randall to get promoted to the 53-man roster and start contributing as a dynamic weapon down the stretch, who could spell Henry in the ground game and work in with veteran Justice Hill as a pass catcher.

"[It's about] just being a football player," Randall said. "I have always caught and ran [the football] ever since I was a little boy, so just being able to channel that inner energy every time I touch the ball [speaks to] just being able to compete and make plays when it comes to me."