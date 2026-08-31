Ravens Interior OL Depth Takes Another Hit At Panthers Claim Corey Bullock

The Ravens practice-squad assembling should go smoothly following Monday's waiver transactions, although they did lost one developmental player, according to league sources.

The Ravens lost Corey Bullock (Maryland) who they had viewed as a future starter at center in this league potentially at one point, but who missed time this offseason and preseason with injury and never really entered the competition for their center spot. Bullock was claimed by Carolina on waivers, but the rest of Baltimore’s youngsters and veterans cleared, making a path to stacking that 16-man unit.

Ravens Can Start Signing Free Agents

Additionally, the Ravens did not make any waiver claims themselves, according to sources, and one player they quite likely had interest in, Saints waived kicker Blake Grupe, was claimed by the Jets; the waiver order now is essentially the reverse draft order, so New York would get any player ahead of Baltimore.

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who has ties to Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle from their time in Denver, did clear waivers and Baltimore currently has just three running backs on its 53-man roster. They could have interest in that free agent, and others, in the coming days as they try to upgrade their 53-man roster.

Bullock is a former undrafted free-agent who joins a Panthers team that dealt with significant injuries in the preseason.

The Ravens have a void with proven interior offensive linemen at this point. They have yet to formally name a starting center though it would be quite shocking if that was not recently-signed veteran Ethan Pocic. Pocic, however, is still coming back from an Achilles tear and played 30 snaps in the last preseason game.

Veteran utility linemen Danny Pinter was the stiffest competition for that spot and was having a nice camp, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the joint practices with the Vikings heading into the second preseason game. Low-level free-agent signing Jovaughn Gwyn was primarily a special teams player for the Falcons, with just 11 career reps at center, but has worked with the starters here throughout camp, including the final preseason game (the real starters sat those games out, but Gwyn was among those who played first).

Gwyn has ties to offensive line coach/run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford from their time together in Atlanta, but starting him would be risky with a brand new offense and so many new pieces and a 30-year-old coordinator who has never called a play in a regular-season game. Pocic has nearly 6000 snaps in the NFL.

Baltimore will be looking for deep depth at this position for sure, as well as linebacker and running back, and they should be lining up a kicking competition with Tyer Loop struggling in the preseason games and yet to show he can be accurate from distance entering his second season.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Elite Ravens Coverage