Ravens Linebacker Trenton Simpson Making Big Strides In New Defense

The arrival of new head coach Jesse Minter, one of the more respected defensive minds in the NFL, was expected to culminate in the development of some youngsters whose career have stalled on the side of the ball.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson might be the first of the above.

It’s very early, and Minter is still being careful about what he does with him in coverage, and the situation could be further complicated with former starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan getting close to a return from ACL surgery. But these are the kind of problems you want to have – too many players worthy of reps at a position that absolutely suffered last year, and Simpson has certainly taken to the new defensive play caller.

He has produced at least one tackle for a loss in consecutive games for just the second time in his career – he was selected in the third round in 2023 – and is playing fast and instinctive football and flowing to the ball and seems more at ease than in the past. On a Sunday in which this franchise relived its ridiculous tendency to blow 10-point leads at home to steep underdogs and lose, Simpson was one of few bright spots on either side of the ball.

Earning Confidence Of The Coaching Staff

There was a steady buzz and a lot of hype about Simpton all summer and when the Ravens didn’t even opt to dress him for preseason games – despite him falling from grace under previous staffs and failing to hold on to starting spots – it was telling. It also seems obvious Simpson could likely have his biggest impact more out in space, and his coverage reps were split pretty evenly between inside linebacker and outside the tackle box, in the slot or on the line of scrimmage.

Making him a more impactful cog attacking the football makes sense.

“I told the defensive staff I think Trenton is playing like one of our best players right now,” Minter said. “He is playing really fast and decisively. He is playing with a ton of physicality. He is seeing things and going and playing very downhill, which is great to see.

“So, I don't think he has done anything to say we need to take this guy off the field, but also you are getting a really good player back, hopefully, in Teddye. So, we will have to figure out, make sure we have our best guys on the field for any given situation.

“But major kudos to Trenton Simpson and how he is playing right now. I thought both games so far, he has done some really nice things and been really impactful in the run game and in the pass game."

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Elite Ravens Conversation And Content