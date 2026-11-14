Ravens Must Be Willing To Shake-Up Their Coaching Staff ASAP, Longtime Raiders Team Pres Amy Trask Contends

The Jesse Minter hire wasn’t supposed to be some three-year plan.

Just the opposite.

The Ravens claimed the rookie head coach – clearly under the thumb of the front office regime that wanted a first-time staff – was uniquely positioned to be wise beyond his years because he came from their “winning culture.” He knew their systems and players and was a product of them and their front office and overarching philosophies in many ways. And now, entering the 10th game of this regime, all involved seem woefully out of their depth.

They are fielding a non-competitive football product, and once again raised eyebrows around the NFL at the trade deadline by seemingly pretending they are this contending team that they are not. They want to send a signal that things are largely okay – save for maybe benching a player or two and tweaking the lineup. But to experienced eyes around the football world – former Ravens assistants like Wink Martindale, who created the defensive system Minter is using, and Marvin Lewis, who ran the defense on Baltimore’s first Super Bowl team - big problems are obvious.

And when longtime Raiders team president Amy Trask, now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, joined me on “The Daily Flock” this week, she made it clear that very much in the Ravens’ front office and coaching staff must be under serious review ASAP. Trask, who saw plenty of upheaval and coaching mistakes during her time with Oakland/Los Angeles, sees some major red flags and in her own understated way, agreed with how overmatched this staff has appeared to be at times, and raised the specter of the need for potential coordinator changes by 2027.

Nothing much seems pointed in the right direction on offense, defense or special teams; 30-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is as under scrutiny as Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta right now. And with four straight losses, a prediction for blowing leads and most players underachieving, Monday night is a must-win against the winless Chargers and this franchise must start embracing its new realities.

Time For Action

August 4, 2011; Napa, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders chief executive officer Amy Trask watches during training camp at the Napa Valley Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trask, who was trained by owner Al Davis who knew the game from all angles (including coaching), sees ample cause for concern through this half season.

The fact the Ravens have already blown three games this season in which they held a lead of 10-points or more in the second half (continuing a nasty trend from John Harbaugh’s regime), and that they are the worst second-half team in the NFL (scoring the second-fewest points and allowing the most) must be addressed in a meaningful manner, she contends.

“Take a look at everything,” Trask explained. “Why is that happening? Are they not making good halftime adjustments? Is it a talent? Are there holes on the roster? … Are they doing things in the first half that are tells as is said? …

“Is the opposing team seeing things that they are doing? That is a tell. Is it a training issue? Is it a conditioning issue? Are players wearing out again? Holes in the roster, weaknesses in the roster, or is it coaching? All of that needs to be evaluated.”

As to whether the decision to pair a coaching staff this naïve with a roster this experienced with this heavy of expectations begs corrections, Trask believes corrections are in order.

“I'm a big, big, big, believer when you have a first-time head coach, you need some people around that head coach,” Trask said. “Whether it's an offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator, an assistant head coach, an adviser to the head coach, you need a seasoned voice in the ear.

“Simply someone who's been through this and may have some observations that a first-time head coach isn't. Look, my college, my Cal bears - first time head coach, first time offensive coordinator, first time defensive coordinator. So, this is something I've been thinking a lot, as relates to my Golden Bears, who I will always love no matter the record …

“And I'll tell you, I would not be surprised if this is something the Ravens do. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised - and I would expect that they would do this - if not before then, then in the off season. Even if they retain the offensive and defensive coordinators, bring in someone senior as a defensive adviser and offensive adviser, both. But bring some seniority in there that can give some um seasoned perspective.”

We called for reaching out to Lewis or Martindale weeks ago. We’d be shocked if the Ravens reacted in season now and made any move this bold. We agree with Trask, whole-heartedly, that considering different voices calling plays next season must be in order if this team is going to try to reach the postseason in what could be Lamar Jackson's last season in Baltimore, at all costs.

They also are going to be hard pressed not to make significant alterations to the composition of this staff barring quick and sweeping improvement, no matter what.

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