Jesse Minter's Arrival Was Supposed To Immediately Elevate Kyle Hamilton's Game. It Has Not

Of all the many things that the arrival of defensive mastermind Jesse Minter was supposed to signal, the further emergence of hybrid weapon Kyle Hamilton was second to none.

Minter had done wonders to reverse the course of the career of Derwin James (one of the few athletic comps for Hamilton on the planet) with the Chargers and he had the same secret sauce in the secondary as Mike Macdonald, who Hamilton had his best season under in Baltimore, and this was part of the reason the rookie coach was allegedly such a great and unique fit with the Ravens.

Except the thing is, on to way to immediately showing he could blow second-half, double-digit leads with more vigor than even John Harbaugh could, and one the way to tying a franchise low allowing 33 points or more in three straight games and during a four-game losing streak in which someone in The Castle should have relieved Minter of play calling duties for a while so they can find out if he can be a head coach, he’s also managed to bring out the worst in most of his roster.

And he hasn’t come close to bringing out the best in Hamilton, who was supposed to become such a gravitational force that it lifted all those around him.

Hamilton has been fine, he’s been good, he’s anything but a problem on defense that is loaded with major ones at all three levels of the defense. But he hasn’t sniffed taking any major leap in this new scheme, which he called a close “cousin” of Macdonald’s this summer, and he’s part of a secondary that has no abundant playmaking flair whatsoever.

In fact, outside of Trenton Simpson (who this failing front office better be trying to extend, now) no one has taken a major step forward. Corner Nate Wiggins has gone backwards, edge rusher Mike Green has made incremental gains, Malaki Starks doesn’t look like he has any business playing free safety at all. And Hamilton has played good football, but certainly not spectacular football, and most of his work has shown up against the run on early downs … which is about the only part of this defense that isn’t broken.

It’s been anything but a breakout, and while Hamilton deserves kudos for being the voice and conscious of this defense, willing to say what needs to be said in a manner in which Minter has shied away from, they were whispering about a Defensive Player Of The Year type campaign for Hamilton, and it’s been anything but.

“If I'm out there, I need to be putting good stuff out there on tape,” Hamilton said after the ugly loss to the Bills in Week 8. “Me, myself personally, I don't think I did that. Doesn't matter the situation I'm in. If I'm out there, I need to be doing my best to get the job done."

Pass Rush

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and linebacker Roquan Smith (0) tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an area where he was supposed to take a leap. We explained in detail what Minter did deploy James from the slot and as an extra end and from the A Gap to turn him into a projectile who impacted the quarterback in profound ways. Just has not happened this year, the scheme has been less creative as the season wore on and problems arose at every level, and while the volume of pass rush is there, the impact has been scant.

Hamilton set a career high with 65 pass rush snaps last season; he has 51 this season already without a sack. Signing $60M “alleged closer” Trey Hendrickson was supposed to make it easy for Hamilton to get home from the other side, but that’s been money set on fire to this point and Hendrickson has had zero impact in the fourth quarter all season (they will regret not trying to get out of this contract at the deadline).

Despite Hendrickson’s all-powerful presence and Minter’s brilliance, Hamilton’s pressure rate is egregiously low (he has just five pressures all season):

2026: 9.8% 2025: 18.5% 2024: 29.3% 2023: 38.9% 2022: 26.7%

It’s yet another area in which ridiculed former defensive coordinator Zach Orr is outshining Minter and yet another reason somebody better rethink Minter wearing all these hats come 2027 if this continues. All the blitzing takes him out of coverage, and the Ravens do not have a corner or safety on the roster who can make a play on the football.

Coverage

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) dives for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hamilton is basically used as a linebacker in coverage and he got his sole interception as a linebacker in coverage, when washed back-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball to him in overtime at Atlanta. Hamilton is allowing 77% completions – his highest since his rookie season when he was used far more often deeper downfield in coverage.

The Ravens have been carved up by tight ends in the limited amount teams have thrown to them against Baltimore (that’s often his assignment). Opposing QBs have only attempted 55 passes to tight ends against them (seventh-lowest in NFL), but have a 128.6 rating doing so – 30th in the NFL – and expect to see a lot of more of it moving forward.

Hamilton has just two pass breakups (on par with his average of four per year) and the idea of him being any sort of remote ballhawk 20-plus yards downfield just it not going to happen. I did mention that no one playing safety or corner has a pick for this team through nine games despite facing a legion of terrible QBs, did I not?

Run Support

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a team that has lost its jam up front and with a $20M middle linebacker who stopped being a true thumper years ago, Hamilton shows up with big hits around the line of scrimmage … But he also has a lean/mean body type, seems to suffer a stinger/shoulder/neck situation every other week and is being used in a high-collision areas more than he probably should in what’s realistically already shaped up as a lost season.

Minter better start rethinking some of this calculus because he is in the blue medical tent way too frequently. Hamilton has played 199 snaps against the run already (338 is his career high), his 13.6% tackle rate is basically his career average, and this team badly needs help on the back end.

"Yeah, it's certainly something that's discussed,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said recently about getting Hamilton out of the box more. “I believe Jesse's very calculated in the times that he does pressure him. Most of the time we try to bring him on the edge just for that very reason.

“Occasionally, again in high-leverage situations, he may blitz him up the middle, but it's certainly something that we're cognizant of. If you asked Kyle, he's probably like, 'Stop, just keep sending me and putting me around the ball.' But it's certainly something we're aware of as coaches."

With the defense in triage mode and Minter looking less tuned in and willing to lean into pre-snap subterfuge and mixing coverages, expecting a leap from Hamilton this season seems silly. If it doesn’t happen next year, count it among the reasons this team is going to find out real quickly why so many franchises burn through so many aspiring head coaches who are really just coordinators.

Orr got lit up for far less than this 2026 disaster, without the hype and without $160M invested in the defensive roster.

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