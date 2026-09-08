Ravens Not Ruling Out Defensive Starters Returning From Major Injuries For Week 1

When the Baltimore Ravens opted to use their short-term injured reserve designated-to-return slots on second-year cornerback Bilhal Kone and rookie running back Adam Randall it, was seen as an encouraging sign that continued recoveries of second-year linebacker Teddye Buchanan and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike were going well.

It meant neither would have to miss the minimum of four games that come with the designation and that they'd likely make their respective 2026 debuts during the first month of the season but the season opener felt like a long shot for either at the time.

Since then, the team has been ramping up both players' involvement in practice to the point where head coach Jesse Minter didn't rule out the possibility of one or both returning starters being able to suit up when the Ravens hit the road this weekend to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

"I would say there are some guys coming off of injuries – Teddye and Nnamdi – that we'll kind of track, but overall, I think we've come out of camp pretty healthy overall," Minter said.



Madubuike, who missed the final 15 games of last season with what was at one point believed to be a career-threatening neck injury, started taking part in team drills for the first time last week as part of an overly cautious gradual ramp-up process by the Ravens' training staff.



"It's just a process. He's been involved more and more just about every day," Minter said. "He'll be involved in practice this week, he'll be in team, he'll be doing things — and we'll kind of see how it shakes out as we get closer to see if it's even possible for Week 1."



When healthy, Madubuike is among the league's elite interior defensive linemen, especially when it comes to applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with 21 sacks in his last 36 games. His return to action would be as big, if not even bigger, of a boost to the Ravens' pass rush and defense as a whole than any other outside acquisition the front office made this past offseason, which includes signing four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and reuniting with six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell.

As for Buchanan, the 2025 fourth-rounder started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL in mid-December and still finished third on the team with 93 total tackles, to go along with five for a loss, half a sack, two quarterback hits, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Everyone within the organization from coaches to teammates and even general manager Eric DeCosta, has marveled at his recovery process being just 10 months removed from the injury.

"I wouldn't rule any of those guys out for Week 1," Minter said.

Colts top wideout is on track to be available for Week 1

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch for a touchdown defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens aren't the only team heading into their season-opening matchup that is trending toward and could potentially be at full strength. According to ESPN Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder, their opponent is poised to have their top weapon in the passing attack after head coach Shane Steichen reassured local media that star wide receiver Alec Pierce is "right on track" to play in Week 1.

There wasn't really any doubt about this, but Colts coach Shane Steichen reiterates that WR Alec Pierce is right on track and will play in Sunday's opener against the Baltimore Ravens. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 7, 2026

The fifth-year veteran speedster is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he recorded 47 receptions, 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Shortly after the team rewarded him with a four-year contract worth $114 million back in March, he underwent ankle surgery that hampered him for most of the summer.



Pierce is one of the most explosive vertical threats in the league, who has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons, with a career-high average of 22.3 in 2024 and followed it up with 21.3 in 2025.

Having one of his top weapons at his disposal would be a tremendous asset for Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off a major injury of his own after suffering a torn Achilles and broken leg late in the season. They will be going up against a talented Ravens secondary that will be determined to make a statement out of the gate to officially kick off the Minter era on a high note.

"It doesn't seem like it takes as long as it used to [to come back] with the science and the way these guys can recover," Minter said. "I feel like we'll probably see the best version of Daniel, healthy coming out of camp and not having played. I would imagine we'll get a pretty good version of Daniel Jones."

