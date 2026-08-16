11 Winners and 5 Losers From Ravens Preseason Opener

The Baltimore Ravens played their first preseason game on Saturday, triumphing over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 24-7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

While neither team played their star players, and hardly any starters for long, the depth of the home team on both sides of the ball was apparent. It propelled them to victory, putting together a consistent and explosive offense and a dominant defense.

Here are several Ravens players who showed out and a few who still have work to do after the first preseason game.

Winners

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

The third-round rookie didn't put up a super gaudy final stat line, but the plays he made outshone what the box score alone suggests he did. Lane hauled in all three of his targets over the middle of the field, the first of which went for 18 yards and a first down.

The second moved the chains on a four-yard gain, and he dragged a pair of defenders into the end zone for his first career touchdown on his third to cap off the Ravens' first scoring drive. He lived up to the hype as the star of Ravens training camp thus far, justifying the national attention he's been garnering.

TE Matthew Hibner

The fourth-round rookie was a chain-moving and field-stretching machine in his preseason debut. He came up with the first big play of the game when he reeled in a 29-yard pass on the Ravens first drive and didn't stop there. He hauled in all five of his targets for 61 receiving yards, doing the bulk of his work in first half, showing sure hands and an ability to seperate and rack up yards after the catch.

QB Joe Fagnano

The undrafted rookie was the most impressive signal caller who took the field in this game, outshining both of his veteran teammates and all three of his contemporaries on the Eagles who saw action. He went 22-of-28 and finished with a game-high 224 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and a passer rating of 97.0. Fagnano was accurate, on time, in rhythm and even on the play he got picked off was a better play by the defensive back than it was an error on his part.

OG Olaivavega Ioane

Even though he was only on the field for the Ravens' first two drives of the game, the first-rounder showed more than enough to justify why he was taken so high and instantly inserted into the starting lineup. He was a road-grading bully in the run game who played to the echo of the whistle and was excellent in pass protection, displaying a great anchor as he stonewalled defensive linemen's attempts to pressure Tyler Huntley.

IOL Jovaughn Gwyn



The fourth-year pro was the most impressive center who took the field for the Ravens in this game, outplaying Danny Pinter, who started the game and was on the field for the first two drives. He played the entirety of the second and third quarters and into the fourth as well and was especially effective in opening holes in the ground game, whether it was making a solo or combination block at the line of scrimmage as well as climbing to the second level.

WR Elijah Sarratt

While the fourth-round rookie didn't find his way into the end zone like Lane, he still has a very strong NFL debut in his own right. Sarratt finished as the leading receiver for the entire game, recording the most receptions (6), targets (7) and receiving yards (66) of any skill-position player who took the field for either side.

He consistently got separation at the top of his route stem, fought through contact, showed nice hands, made good adjustments to the ball and was elusive after the catch. His only blemish came on a play in which he had the ball punched out by the same player he had initially made miss in the open field at the start of the play.

CB Keyon Martin

The second-year pro essentially picked up where he left off last August, dazzling in the preseason with big plays and being physical. He led the team with four total tackles, all of which were solos and two were for a loss. Martin recorded the Ravens' lone sack of the game on a well-timed and perfectly executed nickel blitz and logged one of just two of the team's quarterback hits.

RB Adam Randall

The fifth-round rookie made owner Steve Bisciotti look really smart for making him his first-ever draft pick with his overall performance in this game.

With both veterans Derrick Henry and Justice not playing, Randall was given the reins as the starter and saw action throughout. He ran hard between the tackles, as it often took multiple defenders to finally bring him down, and finished with game-highs in carries (12) and rushing yards (46). He scored his first career touchdown on a run near the goal line and had one reception for a couple of yards on a check-down.

CB T.J. Tampa

The third-year pro started the game at one of the outside corner spots and played into the second half, locking down his side of the field in coverage and being physical playing downhill as well as in run support as two of his three total tackles were solos.

WR Devontez Walker

Although the third-year pro continues to get outshone by the Ravens' two rookie draft picks, he still finds ways to stand out by making impactful plays of his own. Walker hauled in all three of her targets for 31 receiving yards, including one on a pass he had to get low to for a 19-yard gain. Perhaps the most impressive play he made wasn't even on offense but rather on special teams, where he fought through a block attempt on kickoff coverage and made a solo tackle to limit the returner to a 12-yard return to keep the Eagles inside their own 25-yard line.

Losers

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) watches the replay during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Tyler Loop

Both of the Ravens' young specialists had uneven showings with at least one boot they'd like back, but unlike sixth-round rookie punter Ryan Eckley, the second-year kicker's first gaffe occurred on his first attempt since he made the mistake that dashed the team's 2025 playoff hopes. Loop went 1-of-2, missing his first wide right from 49 yards and drilling his second from 42 yards out.

While it will take a while for fans to stop feeling skeptical about him making a big kick when it matters most, at least he didn't have any landing zone infractions on kickoff after leading the league in those penalties as a rookie.

IOL Ethan Pocic

The Ravens' coaches can say that the 10th-year veteran is still in the running for the starting center job all they want, but actions speak louder than words. The fact that Pocic was healthy enough to play and didn't enter the game until the fourth quarter, with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, speaks volumes about where he currently stands.

OT Diego Pounds

Similar to Pocic, the undrafted rookie didn't enter the game until there were less than 10 minutes left in the game. He exclusively played on the left side, while second-year pro Gerad Lichtenhan went the distance on the right side from start to finish, possibly signaling that the coaches may view him as more of a promising developmental prospect at the position than Pounds.

Young edge defenders

The most effective pressure the Ravens generated in this game came on blitzes off the edge and from the second level by off-ball linebackers and defensive backs. Second-year pro Mike Green started the game and played most of the first half and Zion Young played deep into the fourth quarter, but neither impacted the quarterbacks nearly enough.

Outside of a right-place-right-time interception return that was overturned after a review, Adisa Isaac didn't have much of an impact, and undrafted rookie Ethan Burke lost contain multiple times late, opening scramble lanes for Eagles rookie quarterback Cole Payton.

Other young DBs

The Ravens had their shutout spoiled after some of their younger defensive backs, who are fighting for roster spots and didn't check into the game on defense until the fourth quarter, were gassed on the Eagles' lone scoring drive of the game, where they didn't plaster or finish plays or plaster long enough in coverage. One of the exceptions was fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers, who nearly had an interception after breaking on a ball over the middle, and he made a pair of possibly touchdown-saving tackles in the red zone in the open field.