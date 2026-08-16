5 Biggest Takeaways From Ravens Preseason Opener

The Baltimore Ravens cruised to the first win of the Jesse Minter era as head coach in dominant fashion with a 24-7 shellacking of the visiting Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

It was the 2026 preseason opener for both teams, and it was clear from the early going which team was owning the line of scrimmage on each side of the ball, and it was the one that emerged with the resounding victory.

"I thought we had that on both sides of the ball and on special teams: physicality, line-of-scrimmage dominance," Minter said postgame. "And so, great to see a ton of young players get an opportunity — especially our young playmakers on offense. I thought all those guys really showed some good stuff, and it'll be a good initial step for them to continue to build on."

Here are five of the biggest takeaways from the Ravens' preseason opening win over the Eagles.

Defensive depth remains preseason strength

In addition to being perennial playoff contenders, the Ravens are accustomed to being annual preseason powerhouses each year, due in large part to their ability to collect incredible depth on defense at all three levels leading up to August. That trend doesn't appear to be changing now that Minter is at the helm, as defense led the way to an overwhelming victory over Philadelphia.

The Ravens held the Eagles to just six first downs, 0-for-9 on third down, just 159 total yards of offense, four yards per play and 3.2 yards per pass. They didn't yield a first down until midway through the second quarter and were shutting them out until there were less than two and a half minutes left in the game. Minter's unit was able to accomplish this impressive feat without forcing a turnover because they rallied to the ball at all times and played fast and physical downhill.

Unsurprisingly, given their defensive-minded head coach's specialty, the position group that was the most impactful and made the most plays was the secondary. Headlining the big night for the defensive backs was second-year slot cornerback Keyon Martin, who led the team with four total tackles, all of which were solos, including two for a loss. He also recorded the Ravens' lone sack in the game and one of their two quarterback hits, continuing a strong training camp for the former undrafted free agent.

"This is a guy that plays the game a certain way — plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he's got a knack for making plays," Minter said. "That's all he does, is he keeps doing it. He makes plays [in] practice [and in] games [when] his number's called, and you love to see that from guys."

Rookie pass catchers live up to hype and silence doubters, for now

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most highly anticipated debut among the Ravens' 2026 rookie class was, by far, third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

He didn't disappoint as the star of this year's training camp, proving he wasn't just an overhyped practice darling by making the same dazzling plays against the Eagles. He caught all three of his targets for 38 yards, picking up 18 yards and a first down on the first, moving the chains with a four-yard gain on the second and scoring the first points of the game on his third when he dragged two defenders across the goal line for a 16-yard touchdown.

"[I'm really just] trying to do what we have been doing all Training Camp," Lane said. "Preparing the right way [and being] detailed in everything, and I think that is just what is going to happen if you do what you are supposed to. All the offensive guys have been [great]."

While Lane headlined the rookie pass-catchers, he wasn't the only one who had a big night in their collective first tastes of live NFL action. Fourth-round tight end Matt Hibner got the big-play party started on the Ravens' second offensive play from scrimmage when he hauled in a pinpoint pass on a wheel route up the left sideline for a catch-and-run of 29 yards and went on to finish with five receptions for 61 receiving yards; both were second-most among all pass catchers in this game, while his 12.2 yards per catch was first.

"It was just an unbelievable experience being out there for the first time, trying to make the most of it, [and making] the most of every opportunity," Hibner said. "The coaching staff put me in a great position, and so just making the most of every opportunity [and] coming down with those catches — it was a great feeling."

Not to be outdone or outproduced, fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt had himself a sneaky big night as well. He led all pass catchers with seven targets, six catches and 66 receiving yards. He showed an ability to gain separation, create yards after the catch, play through contact and adjust to make receptions thrown low or out in front of him. The only play he'll want back is when he coughed up the ball after making some nifty moves on the open field for what would've been a gain of 12 yards and a first down.

"I think it just goes to show what we have been brought into, and I think all the vets have just gone in and done a great job of welcoming us with open arms, and [have been] able to just show us their routine and their daily habits," Lane said. "I think all the rookies have done a great job."

Center competition might have a new frontrunner

Jul 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only starting job that is up for grabs at the Ravens' training camp this year is to see who will succeed three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who departed in free agency this offseason to reset the top of the market. While Danny Pinter has been taking all of the first-team reps in camp thus far, that will likely change moving forward after the impressive outing that Jovaughn Gwyn had against the Eagles.

Both players have been career backups and depth players for their previous teams and are clearly ahead of 10th-year veteran Ethan Pocic, who didn't enter the preseason opener until the fourth quarter with the third-team offensive line. Pinter got the start but only played the first two series and when Gwyn came in, he showed just why he should seriously be considered a legitimate contender in this competition, helping provide clean pockets for the quarterback to step up into and moving defenders in the ground game.

WHAT A REP by Jovaughn Gwyn. pic.twitter.com/YxIfxgtQPg — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) August 16, 2026

The Ravens signed the fourth-year pro early on in free agency in large part because of his familiarity with new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, since the two spent the past three years together with the Atlanta Falcons. After the film he put on tape in the preseason opener, Gwyn might not only get to start next week's road exhibition bout against the Minnesota Vikings, but he could also get his first practice reps with Lamar Jackson and the first-team offense this upcoming week for joint practices.

Young specialists bounce back from rough starts

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) watches the replay during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens have remodeled their specialist trio over the past two offseasons, replacing a pair of Pro Bowlers and All Pros with sixth-round picks in back-to-back years. Both second-year kicker Tyler Loop and rookie punter Ryan Eckley didn't fare well on their first attempts in the opener but later redeemed themselves to a degree with successful attempts.

Loop's first field goal attempt since his infamous sub-50-yard miss that ended the Ravens' 2025 season came from 49 yards out and went wide right once again. According to reports from practice, it was the first kick he's missed in quite some time, but he didn't let it get to him and came back in the third quarter and drilled a 42-yarder right down the middle to extend the team's lead.

"It is all about how you respond," Loop said. "[I] missed my first kick, but who cares, [I've] got to go make the next ones. I felt good about the rest of the hits that night. [I] felt good about the kickoffs. [If I] get very critical, [I] could say I wanted them a little bit deeper, so [I am] just going to keep working on it, keep putting down building blocks, because that is what preseason is all about."

Eckley's first punt in his NFL career was a woefully short 27-yarder that gave the Eagles the ball at their own 31-yard line. He responded by forcing a fair catch by the returner on his second punt that pinned Philadelphia back at its own 10-yard line.

"He is great," Loop said. "He takes his craft really seriously, and he fits right in on our sideline. He was just eager to learn and eager to be a part of our group and how we do things, and it was cool to see."

Quarterback depth was stellar

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) passes in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it weren't for Loop's first miss on the Ravens' first possession of the game, all three signal callers who took the field in this game would've led at least one scoring drive. Huntley was the first man up, getting the start with Jackson not playing, and fellow veteran Austin Reed closed it out, leading an 11-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that saw him call his own number for a 14-yard touchdown run.

However, the star of the show at the position for the Ravens the vast majority of the night was undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who led three of the team's four scoring drives and would've had a fifth had it not been for a hell of a play by a Eagles cornerback to come up with a red zone interception at the end of the first half.

The former UCONN product, who was viewed as an afterthought compared to Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia when they both signed with the Ravens following the draft, put on an absolute clinic when it came to processing his reads quickly, delivering the ball accurately, making good decisions and leading his receivers to spots where he could either hit them in stride or possibly draw a defensive penalty. He finished 22-of-28 for 224 passing yards, a touchdown, one turnover and a passer rating of 97.

"It was a blast," Fagnano said. "It was just fun to be out there with those guys, doing a lot of work in those first 10 to 12 practices, and then to be able to go out there and go against somebody else and kind of show what we have was a lot of fun, and it's something that we can build on going forward."

With Huntley, the Ravens already have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league under contract through 2027. In Fagnano, they have a promising and mature developmental quarterback who could be one of the next top-flight reserves at the position.