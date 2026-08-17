Ravens Preseason Week 1 Rookie Report: Pass Catchers Put On A Show

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in the team's preseason-opening 24-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, marking the first win of the Jesse Minter era.

Some drafted and undrafted first-year players saw more extensive playing time, while others played only a half or less than a full quarter. There were those who just needed to get their feet wet and many who needed to make a strong first impression to bolster their case for key roles and roster consideration.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their first taste of NFL action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round right guard was only on the field for the Ravens' first two possessions of the game, but in that short time, he looked every bit the mauling run blocker and stellar pass protector he was advertised to be during the pre-draft process. His 15 offensive snaps were a pleasant sight to behold as he played through the echo of the whistle, anchored well and found work when he either already made his block or looked to aid someone else with theirs.

Vega Ioane's 15 offensive snaps in his preseason debut ⤵️



Knocked a couple Eagles on their keisters. Solid in the run game. Good job handling picks/stunts with RT Gerad Lichtenhan. His only obvious loss (at 1:53) came after he was blind-sided by Philly's No. 17. pic.twitter.com/8DgDiY9aEN — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 16, 2026

OLB Zion Young

The second-round edge defender played 50% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps and was on the field deep into the fourth quarter. He finished with just one solo tackle, and it came on an impressive play where he showed good instincts in snuffing out a quick screen to a wide receiver and was able to make a stop after a gain of just five yards to force third and long.

Zion Young showed off the reaction time and athleticism on his first tackle, holding Eagles WR Britain Cover to a 6 yard gain on this quick screen.#Ravens #Eagles #NFLTwitter #NFL pic.twitter.com/IEcOrwQ3LX — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) August 16, 2026

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Following weeks of building up hype by making play after play in practice, the star of the Ravens' training camp thus far didn't disappoint in his NFL debut. The third-round wideout played 27 offensive snaps and made the most of his chances when the ball came his way, hauling in all three of his targets for 38 receiving yards and a touchdown, in which he dragged two defenders across the goal line.

WR Elijah Sarratt

The fourth-round wideout tied for the most offensive snaps among players at his position with 30 and saw plenty of action in both halves and finished as the game's leader in targets (7), receptions (6) and receiving yards (66). Sarratt showed off impressive route-running nuance, good hands and toughness through contact. He also logged four snaps on special teams as a returner and picked up eight yards on a pair of punt returns.

Every target to Elijah Sarratt vs the Eagles.



Needs to tighten up ball handling and hold the ball on his outside hand when turning up field, but otherwise looked good pic.twitter.com/T9JbIuklIu — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2026

TE Matt Hibner

The fourth-rounder played the second-most offensive snaps among all tight ends with 32 and tied for the most special teams snaps among all Ravens players with 11. He helped provide the first spark for the Ravens offense when he reeled in a 29-yard pass on a wheel route up the left sideline on their second play from scrimmage. Hibner continued to flash his ability as a chain-mover and vertical threat as he caught 5-of-5 targets and finished with 61 receiving yards, the bulk of which was accumulated in the first half, including picking up four first downs.

Big play to @MatthewHibner to get things started!!



Tune in on @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/Ci16UyZol2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2026

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-round slot corner didn't enter the game until the fourth quarter and played just 17 snaps on defense and added another seven on special teams. Rivers didn't waste any time making his presence felt by coming up with one of the team's three pass deflections on a play where he nearly had an interception, and he finished with a pair of tackles, including a solo where he made a touchdown-saving stop in the open field.

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder played the most offensive snaps of all Ravens tight ends in this game with 36 and logged six more on special teams. Cuevas recorded his first NFL reception in the first quarter for a gain of 11 yards on third-and-long on a play where it took multiple defenders to finally bring him down.

RB Adam Randall

The fifth-rounder got to start the game with veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill sitting out and ran the ball well, especially between the tackles, where he gained most of his game-high 46 rushing yards on 12 carries. His yards-per-carry average wasn't very high at 3.8, and his longest run of the game was seven yards, but he ran extremely hard, and there was only one instance where he got brought down by a single defender. Randall began to wear down the Eagles' defense with his physicality over the course of the game, and when he powered his way into the end zone from four yards out, he wasn't met with much resistance.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist was only on the field for seven snaps, all of which came on special teams, where he was either holding for second-year kicker Tyler Loop or performing his primary duty. He bounced back from a rough first punt that only traveled 27 yards before going out of bounds by pinning the Eagles back deep to their own 10-yard line.

DE Rayshaun Benny

The seventh-round defensive lineman only played 15 defensive snaps, and while he didn't log any box score stats, he was impressive when it came to helping disrupt the pocket up the middle, showing off his power and violent hands.

Ravens DT Rayshaun Benny vs the eagles



Power rush/ pocket compression and set a few picks for stunts/ twists pic.twitter.com/Q0dMj2qdx7 — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) August 17, 2026

IOL Evan Beerntsen

The seventh-round offensive guard dressed for but did not log a single snap in any phase of the game, which doesn't bode well as it pertains to where he sits in the pecking order in the coaches' eyes.

QB Joe Fagnano

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) passes in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted signal caller was absolutely surgical in his NFL debut in how accurately and efficiently he operated the offense and delivered the ball.

He led all quarterbacks with 51 offensive snaps and 224 passing yards after finishing 22-of-28 with a touchdown and an interception. He spread the ball around and was decisive in his decision-making from down to down, so much so that he might get even more playing time in the Ravens' next preseason game. Some pundits are even wondering if he's a legitimate threat to Pro Bowl veteran Tyler Huntley for the primary backup job behind Jackson.

Joe Fagnano's 19 yard pass to Tez Walker is emblematic of what the Ravens have been able to execute so far. Only Under Center, Play Action has produced conistent yardage, this one over the middle on a 2nd and 3.#Ravens #Eagles #NFLTwitter #NFL pic.twitter.com/k43VXT6UAw — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) August 15, 2026

OT Diego Pounds

The massive undrafted free agent didn't check into the game until the fourth quarter and logged just 14 snaps on offense, but showed some nice traits in limited action nonetheless.

Ravens UDFA Diego pounds only played 15 snaps vs the eagles, but he finished second on the team in pass blocking per pff



Noticed his range and mentality to go out and set vs players. Also being able to stay attached to guys pic.twitter.com/EOd4LP2JTG — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) August 17, 2026

ILB Reid Williford

The undrafted free agent was thrust into the MIKE linebacker role sooner than expected after second-year pro Jay Higgins left with a concussion, but he handled wearing the green dot and relaying the play calls well. His 29 defensive snaps played tied for the most among all Ravens defenders, and he finished with three assisted tackles and a pass breakup.

RB Dontae McMillan

The undrafted free agent saw the field for 24 snaps on offense and another seven on special teams and made the most of his nine carries by picking up 40 rushing yards with a long of 11 and a team-leading 4.4 yards per carry.

LB Dominic DeLuca

The undrafted free agent played the second-most defensive snaps on the team with 28, tied Hibner for the most on special teams with 11 and finished with three assisted tackles.

RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver

The undrafted free agent played the fewest offensive snaps among Ravens running backs with 20 but managed to finish second on the team in rushing yards with 42 yards on 10 carries for an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent played the second-most defensive snaps among all Ravens edge defenders with 20 and added another eight on special teams. He recorded a pair of solo tackles and lost outside contain a few times, which opened up lanes for Eagles quarterback Cole Payton to escape through.

TE Ty Pezza

The undrafted big-bodied target logged 22 snaps on offense and another four on special teams. He caught both of his targets for 22 receiving yards, including a long of 19 yards to move the chains and advance the ball into Eagles territory to jump-start an eventual scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

DT Dion Wilson

The undrafted free agent played the fewest defensive snaps among all Ravens interior defensive linemen with six and played just one on special teams and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

IOL Nick Dawkins

The undrafted free agent joined Pounds on the Ravens' final two offensive drives for 14 plays and helped pave the way for the unit's final scoring drive as the left guard.

DT Aaron Graves

The undrafted free agent played the third-fewest defensive snaps among players at his position with 10, but that didn't stop him from recording one of only two quarterback hits for the Ravens in this game

DB Lardarius Webb Jr.

The son of the Ravens' fan favorite, Lardarius Webb Sr. didn't see the field much in this game, logging just 11 defensive snaps and four on special teams. He finished with a solo tackle that he made on the Eagles' final possession of the game, where he brought down a receiver just inside the Baltimore 10-yard line.