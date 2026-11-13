Ravens Provide Clarification On Surprising Last-Second Trade Acquisition

It's rare to see a team make a trade for two starters at the same position where only one player can be on the field at a time without there having been a significant injury occur between the time both were acquired.

However, after losing all three of their top centers that they added during he offseason to major injuries before Week 4 rolled around, who can blame the Baltimore Ravens for wanting to upgrade and bolster the depth of their interior offensive line with another center?

Nonetheless, general manager Eric DeCosta's decision to pull the trigger on a trade right at the deadline for former Atlanta Falcons starting center Ryan Neuzil, barely over a month after trading a 2028 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens, was a little puzzling for fans and pundits to take in.

Instant reactions to the move ranged from speculating whether Neuzil was coming in to be inserted into the starting lineup sooner rather than later, whether it be at center and slide Jurgens over to left guard, or if he'd straight up replace inconsistent veteran John Simpson at guard. He has started each of the last nine games at center for the Falcons and came into the league as a former All American at guard.

"I think he brings versatility," head coach Jesse Minter said. "I don't anticipate anything changing with Cam [Jurgens] and what position he plays, and we think he's the future of our offensive line. I think it's just a piece that adds depth, and I do think he'll have some position flexibility as he gets here and as he gets going. Wherever that leads, I think we'll see as we go."

Before becoming a Raven, Jurgens was playing out of position at guard for the Eagles and experienced some struggles. He is glad to be back in this natural position on a new team and welcomes Neuzil's arrival and what it means for the overall quality and depth of his unit.

"It's never a bad thing to have more guys that can snap," Jurgens said. "Ryan's a guy that's played a lot of football. I'm excited to have him in the room."



By adding a player of Neuzil's experience, versatility and pedigree, the Ravens won't find themselves in a position of having to slide stud first-round rookie Vega Ioane over to center again and leave them with another subpar combination at guard. It also gives them another option to turn to at left guard if Simpson's play doesn't improve.

Already ahead of the curve

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To go from starting nearly 30 straight games to being relegated to a high-value backup is not what Neuzil envisioned for himself when the season started, and he was the anchor in the middle of his own unit, but he's willing to play whatever role is required of him.

"I'm not sure really the plan right now," Neuzil said. "I'm just here to get better and fill in wherever they need me to...I played a little bit of guard my first year, and then transitioned to center, but just wherever they need me."

The last few days have been a bit of a whirlwind for the sixth-year veteran and his family as he went from returning home from playing in the Falcons' international matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain on Sunday to hopping on a plane to Baltimore late Tuesday night.

Unlike most players who are brought in from another team in the middle of the season, Neuzil has a strong foundation in the type of wide-zone blocking schemes that he'll be executing in Baltimore. He spent the first four years of his career being groomed by Ravens offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford, who was likely consulted by the player personnel department in before the trade was made.

"It definitely helps a lot," Neuzil said. "I was with [Ledford] for five years in Atlanta, so [I] understand what he wants and what he sees in offensive linemen, so it's definitely a plus."