Executives around the NFL strongly suggested the Ravens would not do the obvious and logical thing and start shedding bloated veteran contracts at the trade deadline.

The front office was viewed as too stubborn, full of far too much hubris, to be a seller, and they were correct. But few could have predicted – even as bizarre as things are now in Baltimore – that they would give away their starting kicker to the Falcons, in essence, Tuesday and then trade for a starting center for the second time in a month, this time Atlanta’s Ryan Neuzil. This after trading what could end up being a top 40 pick in 2028 as part of a baffling package for concussed Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, whose time at center for Baltimore has coincided with an already terrible line hitting new lows with three QBs hurt on about 12 snaps in Week 8.

Yeah, this ain’t the Ozzie Newsome Ravens, not by a long shot.

The Ravens (losers of four straight) have allowed 33 points or more in three straight games for the second time in franchise history (2025) and have failed to score 14 points in four-straight games for the first time ever. And this is what they come up at the deadline.

Numerous NFL executives suggested to us this month that teams had interest in 32-year-old running back Derrick Henry. He's being hung out to dry by the offensive line with no chance to gain yards without Lamar Jackson at QB – and Jackson is most certainly done for the season on IR. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, receiver Rashod Bateman and defensive lineman Calais Campbell were also identified as prime candidates to be dealt with Baltimore failing to look like a professional operation under overmatched rookie head coach Jesse Minter and facing sweeping roster questions with the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL.

The decision not to have already added kicker Jake Moody to their active roster had no reasonable justification, and after a desperate deal for Jurgens – who is effectively locked in for 2027 at a $17M salary – adding another center, this one a pending free agent, is odd.

Who’s Ryan Neuzil?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neuzil, 29, is a late bloomer who has strong ties to Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and is a former Falcons undrafted free agent who has managed to hang around on futures deals and low-level contracts before getting an extension prior to 2025. The Ravens tried this already with former Falcons fringe lineman Jovaughn Gwyn at center, which struck evaluators around the NFL as a stretch, and he was lost for the season in Week 3.

Center has been a massive issue since the Ravens let stalwart Tyler Linderbaum leave as a free agent. The Ravens have had a new offensive line combo almost every week, the signing of free agent guard John Simpson has been tragic, and they do have first-round pick guard Vega Ioane back from injury (he remains the best center on this roster) and have also looked at youngster Emery Jones at guard.

There is a strong case to be made to bench Simpson (guaranteed at least $5.5M in 2027); but one would think Jones and Ioane would be the starting guards in that scenario. As bad as Jurgens has been adopting to Baltimore’s run fits and with all their communication issues up front, it would still be remarkable, even by this front office’s pathetically-low recent standards, to do that. Of course, with Jurgens’ deep medical history, having cover at center is quite important, too.

Neuzil has started every game at center this season and ddi the same in 2025, making about $4M. (They could have saved a bunch of money and a bunch of draft picks - and maybe had a decent OL - had they executed this trade, oh, I don't know, in May?)

He has 38 career starts. The Ravens shipped out failed offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a sixth-round pick in 2028 for him. They think loading up on comp picks is cute and figure someone will sign Neuzil to a decent free-agent deal this winter that will bring back a pick in 2028 that is higher than the sixth they parted with.

The Ravens also released blocking tight end Nick Vannett on Tuesday – the loss of TE Durham Smythe has been significant – and brought back fullback Lucas Scott, with it obvious for weeks more of a true lead blocker was needed for Henry. They let All Pro fullback Pat Ricard, who told me how badly he wanted to stay in Baltimore on "The Daily Flock Show," leave for the Giants in March, where he reunited with former coach John Harbaugh and is in first place in the NFC East.

Meanwhile the Ravens' playoff odds continue to sink and none of Tuesday's transactions are going to help much with that.

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