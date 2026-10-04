Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Questionable To Return In Second Half With Ankle Injury

The Ravens offense was executing at an MVP level, quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared as comfortable as ever Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium and his combination with Zay Flowers looked literally unstoppable. But his day ended far sooner than anyone would have expected.

Jackson was sacked very late in the first half, just before Tyer Loop’s 64-yard field goal put Baltimore up, 24-7 at the half, and left the game with an ankle injury. Jackson’s left ankle was rolled up on awkwardly and he was officially designated questionable to return but on a wet field, with a big lead, and with some questions on the Ravens offensive line it would be very surprising to see him return.

Veteran Snoop Huntley took over, emergency third-quarterback Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of UCONN, was now one injury away from making his NFL debut and the Ravens will have to turn their attention after this game to figuring out a plan for Jackson. Obviously, his health is paramount to anything they do this season, he is essentially in a walk year with his 2027 contract carrying an $85M cap hit, and he was playing superior football to start the season in rookie coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense.

Jackson was not running much Sunday, carving the Titans from the pocket, and did have a 28-yard scamper negated to just a seven-yard gain by penalty. Jackson stepped up into the pocket on the play where he was injured, avoiding pressure but getting clipped in the lower leg from behind.

The Ravens lost top corner Marlon Humphrey to a calf injury early in the second half, and he was quicky ruled out. And blocking tight end Durham Smythe, who quicky emerged as a vital cog in this offense, was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury.

No OL Issues

There was reason to worry about Jackson in pass protection with the Titans boasting dominant defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons against a makeshift offensive line that featured rookie guard Vega Ioane making his first career start at center, a new position for him. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley did return from a toe injury and Simmons was help in check and the line was doing an excellent job overall.

Jackson was 15-for-20 for 222 yards and two touchdown passes at the time he left the game, and he has been in tremendous form all season despite the offensive line being a problem in the past two weeks. Jackson is a two-time MVP who won the award under two offensive coordinators and he and Flowers have formed a ridiculous combination, with that receiver being moved around more by Doyle.

According to sideline reports from the CBS broadcast team, Jackson was limping and mostly imploring his teammattes in his absence. But he was not warming up or throwing himself on the sidelines.

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