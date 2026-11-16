Jacoby Brissett Will Improve Ravens Offense In These 3 Critical Areas

Jacoby Brissett will give the Ravens an opportunity to operate a downfield passing game in ways they never could under Snoop Huntley.

As much as people in Owings Mills have pretended that Huntley is something he’s not, the reality is the scope of Baltimore’s passing game has crumbled when he has had to step in for Lamar Jackson over the years. And there is every reason to believe Jackson is not throwing another pass this season , and maybe never again in Baltimore. And therefore any hopes they have of mustering even a pedestrian pass game rest with the ability to keep Brissett upright; and with this offensive line, that’s going to be no small task.

Having to drop into a new locker room to try to save a season with coaches and players you do not know and in a system that is fairly foreign is a lot to ask anyone. Let alone someone about to turn 34 without great mobility who was just demoted to third-string in Arizona. But that’s where Brissett and the Ravens find themselves.

Brissett will absolutely improve their ability to facilitate certain parts of this offseason, and give them a fighting chance to try to find out what youngsters like Ja’Kobi Lane and Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas can do catching the football.

He’s a gamer, and he won’t go down without a fight.

“I've been super impressed by him,” rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said, “just being able to work with him as he's picking up our offense very quickly, and also being able to provide a little bit of stability to the situation. But really excited about him being here and helping us."

Here’s where Brissett can help the Ravens the most:

Return To Play Action

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) scrambles in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the core principles Doyle wanted to emphasize here have fallen totally by the wayside. The under-center running and passing game have washed away with Jackson not finishing a football game since Week 3 and the offensive line is once again one of the worst in the NFL. And with Huntley and then undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano thrust into duty, the play action pass game has faded away, too.

Brissett will lean into that heavily, and it should become more of a staple again.

Since Week 4, the Ravens have attempted just 38 play action passes, that’s 25th in the NFL. Those passes have averaged just 5.9 yards/attempt, that’s, frankly, pathetic and ranks 28th in the NFL since Week 4. And Ravens quarterbacks have completed just 55% of their play-action passes in that span, also 28th in the NFL.

All we heard all spring and summer long was that Doyle was a “genius” because his nascent playbook was loaded with “explosive” plays. This offense is desperate for them now, and getting Zay Flowers going again.

“He's been awesome,” Brissett said Doyle. “What he's thinking as far as the play structure and then obviously how we're attacking the defense, he's very vocal about it. I think that cleans up the communication. I know what he's thinking."

Tight End Attack

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matthew Hibner (88) runs a route during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett threw to tight ends more than any QB in the NFL during his two years in Arizona. More even than Jackson. He did it 33% of the time and helped dynamic TE Trey McBride take his game to historic levels. He doesn’t have that guy here, but it’s hard to think that Hibner, with the ability to win with some straight-line speed and a double move won’t become a favorite target if the Ravens do the right thing.

Getting Mark Andrews off the field and out of the way is the only thing to do with his mobility a detriment. They need to get these young TEs in the slot and get them running seam routes that Brissett loves to chuck downfield. Hibner was averaging 9.0 YAC/catch with Jackson in a very limited sample.

If Doyle wants to keep running 11 personnel and then wondering why he can’t run or throw the ball in the second half of games, then maybe he’s just over his head. Lane is even a Joker TE of sorts in the seam.

Deep Shots

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) makes a tackle on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett is going to throw it 20 yards or more downfield about 10 percent of the time and one of every three attempts with the Cardinals went at least 15 yards downfield – on par with league averages. He has a far bigger arm than Huntley. He isn’t afraid to throw it out of his own endzone.

He will force defenses to respect that and show it early in games to keep them honest in ways we just haven’t seen since Jackson hurt his ankle in early October. He also loves throwing crossers – Brissett had a 113.5 rating on those routes in Arizona – and that’s Flowers specialty coming across the face of the defense. Brissett also excels on outs – 79% completions and 103.9 rating with the Cardinals – and Flowers has been targeted on those routes more than any other.

"We all know he can throw the ball," Flowers said. "He can spin it. But he's just been connecting with us, telling us how he feels about a route, where we should be [and] talking to 'D-Hen' about certain things coming out of the backfield. So, he's just letting his experience show."

Flowers shouldn’t be getting shutout in the boxscore anymore.

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