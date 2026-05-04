Ravens Rookie RB Adam Randall Shares Story Behind Position Switch in College

As if just getting selected in the 2026 NFL Draft altogether wasn't already a dream come true, Baltimore Ravens rookie running back Adam Randall was informed that he would be their choice at No. 174 overall in the fifth round by none other than team owner Steve Bisciotti himself as his first-ever draft pick.

The entire heartwarming moment and interaction between the two was caught on camera from both the Ravens draft war room at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland and and the former Clemson standout's home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

For the first time, owner Steve Bisciotti personally selected @8adamrandall... with an assist from Dabo! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/qXwdrqDTIy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2026

"That was pretty incredible," Randall said. "Having that opportunity to get the call from [Bisciotti] and just having the opportunity for him and [Clemson head] coach [Dabo] Swinney to have a relationship. That kind of worked out with me being in Baltimore with a great organization, and [with] Mr. Bisciotti being the guy that called me, it was definitely a shock. But, I will say that I'm extremely appreciative for him, Coach Swinney and the Baltimore Ravens organization for having me here, and I'm going to give it my all."

During their historic phone call, Bisciotti disclosed to Randall that his former college head coach, who is a close friend, said that he was "the highest character player" to ever come through the program during his tenure at the helm, which spans nearly two decades, dating back to 2008.

"I think it's a testament to the Clemson program and the people that [Swinney] recruits," Randall said. "When I committed to Clemson back when I was a junior in high school, I knew that was the place that I wanted to be, and that was the place that I wanted to make home. And when I commit somewhere, that's where I call home. And I didn't want to ever leave there, and I gave it my all, and I did everything that I could to make it work there."

A major part of what earned him such lofty praise from Swinney in terms of his exemplary character was his unselfish willingness to switch from wide receiver to running back, a position he had never played before, heading into his final year in college.

"It was kind of a need for our team going into the next year," Randall said. "We only had redshirt freshmen running backs and incoming freshmen, and coach Swinney wanted a vet in the room, and he saw my size, my speed and my pass-catching ability.

"Also, [he] just [saw] my knack for running after the catch while I had the ball, and we both came to the conclusion that it could definitely be a good possibility and also a good thing for me to show my versatility for the next level.

The switch wound up being smooth and mutually beneficial as the Tigers got a dynamic bruiser of an offensive weapon and Randall had the most productive season of his collegiate career. He led the team with 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and added another 254 receiving yards and three scores to his impressive scrimmage total, all of which were career highs.

"It helped me in my career, and it helped the team last year," Randall said. "I think it was a win-win [situation] for both of us. And I think that Coach Swinney saw the opportunity that he gave me worked out, and [he saw] my character and as a player both on and off the field. I think that's just kind of how he was reflecting in the most recent interviews and while he was giving his insight to Mr. Bisciotti."

The Ravens believe they are "a year ahead" on realizing Randall's potential and are getting a weapon that can contribute in a multifaceted role that includes as a runner, pass catcher and on special teams in the kick return game. General manager Eric DeCosta went as far as to call the 6-foot-3 and 232-pounder a "jackknife" when discussing all that he showed on film and brings to the table.

"I had the opportunity to show my versatility in many games and on tape," Randall said. "That's really what carried me to the place that I am right now."

Rookie looks forward to learning from living legend

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Randall couldn't have asked for a better landing spot than Baltimore to start off his career and set himself up for long-term success. One of the biggest reasons why is who he'll get to play behind and learn from.

Headlining the Ravens' rushing attack for the past two seasons has been five-time Pro Bowl veteran Derrick Henry. The future Hall of Famer has finished second in the league in rushing in each of his first couple of years with the team with campaigns of over 1,900 and 1,500 yards and is someone the first-year pro is eager to learn from and play with.

"I'm just looking forward to being able to get in the room and see how [Henry] works," Randall said. "I'm just going to be a sponge and a fly on the wall in that meeting room, and I'll take everything that I can and apply it to my game. With Derrick Henry having a taller stature like I am, I'm just going to continue to learn how to work on my pad level and shorten up my strides, just to continue to be a better running back."

Another tremendous resource in Randall's development and the overall welfare of the Ravens backfield as a whole that is flying under the radar is the presence of new running backs coach Eddie Faulkner. The seasoned pro and former college coach was most recently employed by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past seven seasons, where he turned first-round picks, undrafted free agents and journeyman veterans alike into well-rounded players at the position, 1,000-yard rushers and even Pro Bowlers.

Having a pair of teammates and mentors to learn from, such as Henry and fellow veteran Justice Hill, who is one of the best third-down backs from a pass protection and catching standpoint, and a renowned developer of talent like Faulkner, will help groom Randall into a complete player at the position, possibly even in short order.