Ravens Signing Of Veteran Chris Moore Won't Alter Depth Chart Much At WR

There is an argument to be made that Ravens are most definitely a proven pass catcher short of where they need to be.

And there is also a case to be made that the team needs to give some of younger veterans like Devontez Walker a real look this summer and obviously the team needs to learn as much as it can about the two receivers and tight ends it just drafted. And, well, the signing of veteran depth receiver Chris Moore on Friday changes this equation in no way whatsoever.

Moore, a former Ravens draft pick, is a special teams ace who has stuck in the league largely based on what he provides in that regard. Bringing him back amounts to deep depth and there could also be some receivers still dealing with minor knocks and ailments that could limit them early (Rashod Bateman wasn’t doing much in the spring, for instance.

Regardless, bringing Moore back for a look-see doesn’t alter the team’s equation really, at all, in terms of the depth chart. It’s a familiar veteran deep in his career who costs nothing with nothing really guaranteed. It’s not clogging up the depth charter with Dez Bryant after he couldn’t play anymore of DeSean Jackson when he was done of Odell Beckham Jr or Jeremy Maclin or Sammy Watkins.

This ain’t that. And they shouldn’t go that route again.

The Ravens seem to want to resist going with that option at a time when Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins are among those out there. Moore brings no drama and no baggage and doesn’t need a lot of reps to get himself ready to play. Once, he was looked at as a possible deep threat here who might breakout deep in his rookie contract; Walker would be that guy now, and I wouldn’t bet against him making a strong impression.

A True Journeyman

Moore, 33, has bounced around to the Texans, Titans, Cardinals and Commanders since leaving Baltimore in 2021 after five years with the Ravens. Last year he appeared in 15 games for Washington and started five, catching 11 balls for 207 yards and one touchdown. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 48 balls for 548 yards with two touchdowns for Houston.

If the Ravens want to improve the higher end of their pass catching depth chart on the cheap, tight end Darren Waller is the guy they should target. And that would be a much more impactful reunion.

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