At The Risk Of Being Greedy, Here's 2 More Low-Cost Veterans The Ravens Should Sign

Let’s get greedy.

The two veteran free-agent I stumped the most for this offseason – Calais Campbell and Ethan Pocic – are now Baltimore Ravens (in Campbell’s case – again). We’ll call that a win, with a big assist from our buddy Brian Baldinger who helped us make the case on “The Daily Flock Show.”

So, um, since we seem to be on the same wave length as The Castle, we figured this was as good a time as any to detail a few other cheap tweaks that might go a long way to fortifying a roster with Super Bowl aspirations. If Campbell made so much sense to us and Pocic made even more sense with an even more acute need at center, maybe they could oblige us in Owings Mills for a few more little asks

Neither of these necessarily has to come now. In fact, with an 11-kid draft class to sort through and while installing a new offense and with enough moving pieces already, it’s understandable if they want to pause any other roster machinations until after the first preseason game or thereabouts. Totally get it.

But now is not the time to get complacent or think a roster is infallible and there is always the risk some other enterprising general manager swoops in and makes a move before you can. We’ve suggested more blockbuster type scenarios over this long offseason, but anything along those lines likely wouldn’t happen until around the midseason trade deadline if necessary (Josh Sweat).

These would be no-frills, one-year veteran depth signings to tend to a few loose ends sooner rather than later.

Darren Waller

He remains at the top of my emergency list should Mark Andrews continue to look like Mark Andrews and should the two tight ends they drafted be more long-terms projects than quick fixes. The league told you what they thought of Andrews a year ago, before he was signed to a silly extension, when the Ravens couldn’t get a half decent pick for him as a rental.

This won’t end well and there is no real insurance at move tight end and if you watched Andrews the last few years and studied the metrics, or ever watched him in a playoff game (dude hits the wall, hard), you’d understand. Waller has less tread from the time he was away from the game and various retirements, but he gutted out last season on a horrible Dolphins team making plays with a pop-gun quarterback, and he’s never had a chance to play with a QB anything like Lamar.

2025 Production

Touchdowns: Waller 6 Andrews 5

Yds/Reception: Waller 11.8 Andrews 8.8 (gulp)

YAC/Reception: Waller 3.0 Andrews 2.1

Air Yds/Reception: Waller 10.56 Andrews 7.26

Multiple GMs and personnel men have told us they believe Waller is straight up better than Andrews - and they don’t think it’s all that close – and it would be a cool way for him to finish a distinguished career than began here. Lamar loves throwing to TEs, has his best career passer rating throwing to TEs and is used to having multiple legit options at TE.

Cornelius Lucas

Another move that doesn’t have to happen now but it’s a veteran I would be checking in on frequently and monitoring. This offense, with a first-time play caller in Declan Doyle, didn’t get much in terms of known commodities added to various areas of need – it is quite reliant on that improvement coming from within from the last few drafts.

And, well, general manager Eric DeCosta’s draft-and-develop record is shoddy at best. The defense has a proven mastermind running it in Jesse Minter. The offense is dealing with many more questions and also endured a mass exodus of talent in free agency. So, remind me, outside of a blocking tight end and replacement level guard and a cheap starting center (just Friday), what got added to the mix at the NFL level?

Lucas spent a year with Sean Payton, Doyle’s mentor whom he will be barrowing from quite a bit, and he’s played tackle on both sides and it could just be that Carson Vinson could use a little more development and time on the sidelines before he is ready to be next-man-up at left tackle (when Ronnie Stanley is on borrowed time) and right tackle, where Roger Rosengarten needs a bounce back campaign.

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