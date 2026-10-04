Ravens Three Keys to Victory vs. Titans

The Baltimore Ravens are heavy double-digit favorites to come out on top in their home matchup against the Tennessee in Week 4 of the 2026 regular season.

After squandering their first opportunity a couple of weeks ago, the team is still in search of its first regular-season home victory under new head coach Jesse Minter. With a win, they'll improve to 3-1 before hitting the road for their first primetime game against the Atlanta Falcons next week.

In this showdown between two teams clearly heading in two different directions under new leadership at the top, the Ravens can emerge victorious if they follow these keys.

Run away from Jeffrey Simmons

As fun as it would be to watch five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry plow through the face of his former All Pro teammate between the tackles, with a reshuffled interior offensive line that features rookie Olaivavega Ioane making his first career start at center, the wiser move would be running out wide zone and off tackle.

Thankfully, that blocking scheme is the basis for the Ravens' rushing attack under new offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayn Leford. Getting the Titans' stout defensive front moving laterally instead of letting them tee off and try to shoot interior gaps down in and down out would be more advantageous when it comes to establishing the run and setting up the play-action passing game.

Get creative with pressure packages

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Ravens will be without four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and are going up against second-year quarterback Cam Ward, who is making just his 21st career start, head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter should be in his bag when it comes to dialing up packages to heat him up. While Ward can make some magic happen out of structure at times when he buys some time with his legs, the former first overall pick struggles mightily when trying to throw the ball under duress.

According to Next Gen Stats, he is only completing 32% of his passes when under pressure, as opposed to 74.6% when not, and his passer rating drops from 93 to 54.6. Keeping him guessing where potential pressure is coming from with simulated looks could lead to quick wins and unblocked opportunities to get home for sacks or at least force rushed throws. Expect to see All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and other defensive backs hovering around the line of scrimmage early and often, and making the occasional play in the backfield.

Start fast and physically on both sides of the ball

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are on a mission to snap a four-game losing streak at their home stadium and finally send the fans who show up to support them back home on a high note for the first time since Week 12 of last season. Going up against an inferior opponent in the Titans, with one of the most inept offenses in the league and one of the stingiest defenses, this goal can be achieved by jumping out to a big lead early and setting the tone with how hard they play at the point of attack and in space on offense and defense.

That looks like flying to the ball and not missing tackles defensively and finishing plays with authority offensively, whether it's blocking to the echo of the whistle or fighting for extra yards without putting the ball in harm's way. Tennessee isn't built to mount a comeback from a double-digit point deficit and the Ravens are long overdue for a game in which they dominate from start to finish and don't let up or give their opponents a shred of hope that another late collapse on their part is a possibility.