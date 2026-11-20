The Baltimore Ravens dropped their fifth straight game this season in Week 10 on Monday night because they weren't able to beat the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, who held on late to notch their first victory, 23-20.

They entered this game as favorites after a mini bye, despite being on their fourth starting quarterback this season. It was supposed to be their get-back-on-track game, but they ended up serving that role for the Chargers, who looked like the most inept team in the league through the first nine weeks of the season.

With the loss, they fell to 4-6 and remain in last place in the division and have better odds of earning a top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft than they do returning to the postseason with six games left to play.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

OLB Mike Green

The second-year pro has been the only player on the team on either side of the ball who is playing their best on a consistent basis right now. Not only did Green have the first multi-sack game of his career with two and now leads the team with 5.5 on the season, but he continued to make plays and flash as a stout run defender on the edge as well, finishing with six total tackles, including four solos and two for a loss.

Mike Green with his second sack of the night!!



Tune in on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Fc2z4mw4vQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2026

QB Jacoby Brissett

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering he had less than two weeks since being brought in via trade and got next to nothing from the Ravens' putrid rushing attack, what the 11-year veteran journeyman showed in his debut was nothing short of fantastic. After some initial rust and jitters, Brissett calmed down and got into rhythm and was forced to put the entire offense on his back and nearly led them to a comeback win. He completed 33-of-49 passes for 340 passing yards and delivered even more accurate passes that were tipped away or dropped.

Jacoby Brissett was impressive last night, especially considering he was pressured on 27 DROPBACKS.



He set protections, alerted pressures, stayed calm in the pocket, worked through his reads well and extended a few plays. The arm was live, and he was accurate. pic.twitter.com/jEJ1Rictwc — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 17, 2026

CB Marlon Humphrey

Before he stuck his foot in his mouth by spewing disparaging remarks about the city of Baltimore on his podcast and got himself suspended for this upcoming game, the former two-time First Team All Pro actually had a nice bounce-back game. Humphrey forced a fumble on the Chargers' opening drive of the game, made some nice plays in coverage and was the Ravens' highest-graded defender and second-highest player overall, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall of 82.4.

TE Mark Andrews

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch over Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former three-time Pro Bowler had his best and most productive game of the season. He served as Brissett's most reliable and sure-handed target in a passing game, two traits he hadn't been associated with all year. Andrews caught all eight of his targets for a team-leading 82 receiving yards and was the team's highest-graded player with an overall grade of 87.4.

Mark Andrews making big catches tonight 🙌



LACvsBAL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KT2IJPUfkc — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026

WR Rashod Bateman

The sixth-year veteran didn't finish second or third on the team in receiving yards, but his contributions were just as clutch as any other pass catcher on the team in this game. Bateman caught three of his five targets for 42 receiving yards, including a 24-yard catch that set the offense up with a first-and-goal from the Los Angeles two-yard line.

TE Josh Cuevas

The late-round rookie accounted for just over 45% of the Ravens' yardage on their second scoring drive of the game just before halftime to cut the Chargers' lead to a single possession. Cuevas caught all three of his targets for 37 receiving yards and finished as the team's second-highest-graded offensive player with an overall grade of 82.2.

Losers

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line

While they provided Brissett with some decent pockets to throw and operate from at times, their pass protection wasn't consistently solid, and their run-blocking was so poor it was essentially non-existent. The Ravens had zero net rushing yards at halftime and finished with just 16 yards as a team on 15 carries, averaging a pitiful 1.1 yards per carry. Brissett was sacked twice, hit nine times and was forced to throw several passes away because of the pressure bearing down on him at times, especially in some key high-leverage moments.

Defensive line

The Ravens fared as worse in the trenches on the other side of the ball. What makes the lackluster performance of the defensive linemen just as, if not even more, inexcusable is that it came against a young and inexperienced Chargers team that was playing rookies at three of the five starting spots. They got absolutely bullied in the ground game, allowing Los Angeles to rush for a season-high 160 yards and nearly five yards per carry.

WR Zay Flowers

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) fumbles the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) recovers the ball at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-time Pro Bowler was having quite the resurgent performance after back-to-back quiet games and would've been listed alongside winners if he hadn't committed yet another costly late fumble in a primetime home game. Flowers finished with six catches for 74 receiving yards, and it would've been more had he just gotten out of bounds after picking up 15 yards and getting the ball past midfield.

HC Jesse Minter

Despite coming off a mini-bye and claiming they did a lot of self-reflection and scouting, the Ravens looked ill-prepared to take on what was previously the worst team in the league, a mantle that they might very well be deserving of after this latest debacle. They had no answer for the quarterback run game as Justin Herbert averaged 7.3 yards per carry and racked up 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Minter's unit was the first not to force Herbert to turn the ball over at least once in a game all season and failed to generate a turnover of any kind for the fourth time this season in a game they should've won and couldn't afford to lose.

RB Derrick Henry

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the two goal-line touchdowns he scored in this game, it was still another rough outing for the Future Hall of Famer, who remains on pace for the worst year of his career since becoming a bell cow at the position. He ran the ball 10 times for just 10 yards and caught a season-high five targets for just 20 yards, as almost every time he touched the ball, there was one or multiple defenders bearing down on his legs before he could build a modicum of downhill momentum.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

The third-round rookie was the Ravens' most targeted pass catcher in this game with a team-leading 11 targets. While he finished with a career-high 61 receiving yards on just three catches, including a long of 31 yards, he missed some opportunities to make big plays that likely would've changed the outcome of the game.