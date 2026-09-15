Ravens Week 1 Rookie Report: Olaivavega Ioane Looked Even Better Than Advertised

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in Sunday's season-opening 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. They were one of three teams in the AFC North to start 1-0, but were the only one to best an AFC foe, so they sit alone atop the standings heading into Week 2's home opener.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall will remain on short-term injured reserve for at least three more weeks, and seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their first taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round right guard played 100% of the Ravens' offensive snaps and, aside from getting called for a couple of holding penalties that negated first-down gains, he was absolutely sensational in his first career start. Ioane was an absolute road grader as a run blocker, with how he consistently mauled Colts' defenders and helped clear lanes for running back Derrick Henry to plow through on his way to an historic outing. The Ravens offense churned out 506 yards, with 202 coming on the ground, and his efforts allowed star quarterback Lamar Jackson to have an MVP-caliber performance using his arm and legs. Ioane's overall Pro Football Focus grade of 73 was the fifth-highest not only on offense but the second-best among all rookies on the team.

Vega Ioane was the closest thing I saw to a Pro-Bowler in the rookie class Week 1. A few reps he'd want back in pass pro, but sheer dominance otherwise pic.twitter.com/2cau8PLgNY — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 15, 2026

OLB Zion Young

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) and linebacker Zion Young (9) and linebacker Mike Green (15) celebrate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-round edge defender played a combined 22 snaps between defense and special teams, with the bulk of his playing time coming on defense with a dozen snaps. During which he flashed his skills as an edge setter against the Colts' run game on early downs, rotating with Tavius Robinson, although he didn't record any solo or assisted tackles.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his regular-season debut was cut short due to a wrist injury that is expected to cause him to miss several weeks, the third-rounder flashed the same exciting playmaking potential and well-rounded skill set that made him the star of training camp. He played 40 of the Ravens' total offensive snaps (27) and was targeted three times, finishing with one catch for 11 receiving yards. A holding penalty negated his first catch and career touchdown.

The officials may have chalked this off, and we may have to wait some time before we see Ja’Kobi Lane’s first NFL touchdown, but they can’t take this moment away from us.



Here’s to hoping Ja’Kobi heals up quickly and we see him back in a Ravens uniform soon! pic.twitter.com/jJg3VMaNPP — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) September 14, 2026

Lane was targeted twice more to end that drive after being backed up, recording his lone reception and being the intended target by Jackson on the unsuccessful fourth-and-goal passing attempt from the three-yard line. His downfield blocking ability for both Henry and his fellow receivers was very impressive, especially on Zay Flowers' 54-yard touchdown, where he made the last block needed for him to finish the play in the end zone.

TE Matt Hibner

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-rounder played early and often in this game, and it wasn't just as a complementary pass catcher in 12 personnel. Hibner picked up 13 yards, a first down and moved the offense inside the red zone on his lone target and reception. However, he did his best work in this outing as a blocker in the run game, where he repeatedly helped open holes and pave the way for Henry during his monster game. He went in motion and made the key block that allowed the future Hall of Famer to waltz into the end zone unscathed on the first of his three touchdowns to put the Ravens up 14-6 in the second quarter just two plays after he logged his first career catch. His overall PFF grade of 81 was the highest among all rookies on the team on either side of the ball.

love that motion and change of blocking angle with #88.



Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford does some really cool stuff in the run game. pic.twitter.com/twLMtKkA9A — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 13, 2026

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder saw the field for just 14 snaps between offense and special teams combined, with his six on offense being the fewest among all tight ends on the team. He wasn't targeted once as a pass catcher, and half of his offensive snaps came on the final three plays of the game when the Ravens lined up in victory formation and Jackson took a knee on each.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist was excellent in executing every aspect of his responsibilities in his first-ever regular-season game. He pinned the Colts' offense back inside their own 20-yard line on all three of his punts, including a long of 53, and had them start as far back as the eight-yard line.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent made his regular-season debut over Sarratt and Rivers due in large part to his ability to provide more value on special teams. While he didn't log a solo tackle or even an assist, Burke's 21 snaps in the third phase of the game were the second-most of any player on the team.

As far as notable contributions, he was one of the blockers on the right side of the field that sprung veteran wide receiver Chris Moore for his 42-yard kickoff return early in the game. His lone blemish was an illegal block above the waist penalty in the third quarter that negated a 49-yard return from Moore that would've given the Ravens' offense the ball at the Indianapolis 47-yard line.