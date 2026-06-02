Respect for Declan Doyle Led to Durham Smythe Joining Baltimore Ravens

There is a lot that can factor into an NFL free agent's decision to sign with a new team when they hit the open market, whether or not the team they're coming from wants them back.

For Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Durham Smythe, his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and his scheme played a major role in his decision to follow the young rising star from the Windy City to Charm City, as both spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears.

"I was with Declan last year, I have a lot of respect for Declan and this system," Smythe said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast. "Working past that, this organization over the years is just Tier A. This organization is synonymous with winning, tough AFC North, this is cool stuff to be apart of. When you combine those two things, it was kind of a no-brainer for me."

The ninth-year veteran went as far as to call this opportunity to be a part of building up the next iteration of the Ravens offense a "perfect situation" for himself to contribute to something that could be transcendent. Every new system that's been installed since two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's first full year as a starter in 2019 has yielded incredible results with him as the fulcrum.

Although his signing didn't stop the presses and make national headlines, the Ravens clearly made bringing him a priority, as it happened in the first week of free agency. They did so not only because he's a blocking specialist and they lost Charlie Kolar in the initial waves of the legal tampering period but he will essentially serve as another coach on the field to help expedite the acclimation and learning process for the other players who will be heavily featured in the offense this year.

"Not only was I familiar with the scheme from last year, but we became close," Smythe said. "In his past, he's worked with quarterbacks but he's also worked with tight ends over the years.

Prior to serving as the Bears' offensive coordinator last year, albeit not as the primary play-caller, Doyle spent the previous two years as the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton, who gave him his first shot in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

"He's one of the fastest rising coaches in the NFL, but for good reason," Smythe said. "He's on top of all these details (and) the scheme is great... He understands the entire offense (and) its really cool what he's been able to do."

Doyle already has a reputation as a very detail-oriented coach, which Smythe believes shouldn't come as a surprise given who he's served under between his time with Peyton for the bulk of his pro career and Bears head coach Ben Johnson last year.

"He's been around really good coaches from a very young age so he understands the ways to get stuff done the right way and he's so excellerated because those guys started later than he did," Smythe said. "I think he does a great job of taking a little bit from all those guys and then obviously, being himself as well. That combination is a recipe for success for sure."

At the time of his hire, Doyle was the same age as Jackson, but has since turned 30, temporarily making him the same age as Smythe, who will be 31 in early August. While his age may be a concern to some on the outside looking in, as the Ravens have three star players on offense alone who are older than him, it actually is a benefit in his relationship building with the players.

"He's a young guy so he can kind of connect with all of us who are similar ages, if not older," Smythe said.

Relishing in doing the dirty work

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the second half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Ravens already have their primary pass-catching threat at the tight end position with three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, who is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Smythe was brought in part because of his extensive experience playing the traditional 'Y' role, which is predominantly deployed as a blocker in-line and sometimes in the backfield as an H-back.

"Something I go by is adapt or die in this league and that's what it is," Smythe said. "I came into the league as more of a blocking tight end to begin with but I got drafted in 2018 with Mike Gesicki, who is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL.

"So, really fast, I learned 'Hey, I can catch the ball, I can do some of this stuff' but I'm not going to run like that guy, I can't jump like that guy so I got to find my role, which was blocking most of the time."

Originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round back in 2018, Smythe has only eclipsed 300 receiving yards and 30 catches in a single season twice in his career, and last year with the Bears under Doyle, he was targeted just six times and recorded four catches for 25 receiving yards. Imposing his will on another player as a blocker brings him just as much joy as hauling in a first-down reception would.

"At this point in my career, I think I get more excited when we have an outside zone play or a power, whatever it is, and you see Derrick (Henry) or (D'Andre) Swift (or) (De'Von) Achane, in the past, run by you for a 60-yard touchdown when you know you're the guy who kind of led the charge with that. That almost gets you more excited than catching a 15 yard pass.

There has been a recent renaissance when it comes to the increased value teams around the NFL are placing on blocking tight ends, and Smythe believes that it is directly tied to the type of popular schemes proliferating throughout the league.

"You watch a lot of these successful teams running the football, the tight end is going to be at the point of attack," Smythe said. "We're going to run outside zone to the tight end, we're going to run power to the tight end... It's a little bit of the scheme and a little bit of what coordinators want to do now."