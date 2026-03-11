Ravens Find Charlie Kolar Replacement by Signing Durham Smythe

One of the three market-setting deals that were agreed to on the first day of the legal tampering period by pending unrestricted free agents of the Baltimore Ravens was the Los Angeles Chargers' poaching of Charlie Kolar to make him the highest-paid blocking tight end in the league.

In doing so, it created a hole in what has been a vital role in the offenses in Baltimore throughout the Lamar Jackson era through two different play-callers. That trend isn't slated to change under new first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is a former tight end coach and came up in the league under schematic geniuses that heavily utilize them, with Sean Payton at two stops and Ben Johnson last year with the Chicago Bears.

While this year may very well be the fifth time in franchise history that the front office double-dips at the tight end position to replenish its ranks after losing Kolar and fellow 2022 fourth-rounder Isaiah Likely, they aren't waiting until late April to address the position. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, they have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Durham Smythe.

Ravens have agreed to terms with free agent TE Durham Smythe, sources say.

He'll likely be the Charlie Kolar replacement and fill the blocking tight end role in Baltimore.

Smythe, who has 136 career catches, was also with new Ravens OC Declan Doyle in Chicago last year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 11, 2026

The eight-year veteran is a blocking extraordinaire through and through, with averages of just 24 targets, 18 receptions and 165 receiving yards each year and just three career touchdowns. More importantly, he served as the No. 3 tight end under Doyle in the Windy City last year and now will help him establish his offense in Charm City this year. Not having to rely on a first-year player to fill this key role in most modern offenses is a smart move by the front office, clearly in conjunction with the coaching staff.

Ravens should still double up on rookie TEs

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Just because the Ravens made this move, it doesn't mean they still shouldn't try to double-dip in the 2026 NFL Draft. Aside from the fact that they still need additional depth behind Smythe and three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, the history of success that happens when they've taken two in the past should prompt them to use two of their 11 pick on a pair of promising young talents at the position that they can mold into immediate or eventual difference makers.

Kolar and Likely are just the latest examples of that draft trend paying off major dividends, as both players earned lucrative deals. History also shows that the second player selected at the position ends up having a better or at least more impactful career than the first, dating back to Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta (2010) and continued with Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle (2015), then again with Hayden Hurst and Andrews (2018).

With all 11 of their picks back after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, the Ravens have their pick of an incredibly deep tight end class. They could do what the Bears did last year, by taking Colston Loveland in the first round despite having recently inked Cole Kmet to an extension, and use the No. 14 overall pick on Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq.

On Day 2, they could target the likes of Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt in the second round at No. 45 overall or Stanford's Sam Roush in the third at No. 80 overall. With eight picks on Day 3, including four in the fifth round alone, they could look at N.C. State's Justin Joly as a pass-catching weapon or Eli Raridon of Notre Dame as a primary blocker.

