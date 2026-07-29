Ronnie Stanley Addresses Baltimore Ravens’ Widespread Changes for First Time

While Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has had different position coaches, play-callers, and even general managers during his first decade in the league; the one constant at the top for the previous 10 years was John Harbaugh.

The Super Bowl winner and franchise all-time leader in wins was the only head coach he had ever known since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. That has no longer been the case since January 6, when the Ravens decided to part ways with Harbaugh after 18 faithful years of overwhelmingly prosperous service.

Much like most of his teammates and the NFL world at large, Stanley first found out about his former head coach's firing from social media. Heading into his 11th training camp, he addressed local reporters for the first time since last season ended and shared his thoughts on that matter and the near-overhaul of the coaching staff that took place afterward.

"Coach Harbaugh has been a great coach," Stanley said. "I have nothing but love for him, and [sending] positive energy for him and his tenure with the New York Giants. I know he is going to be successful wherever he goes."

As the most tenured player on the team, he has played with and seen future Hall of Famers come and go, as well as witnessed coaches who were once hailed as some of the best in the game and masterminds get hired elsewhere or relieved of their duties and jobs altogether.

"It is a little different, I would say, this year more than most — especially with the new coaching staff and also with a lot of new players," Stanley said. "We saw a lot of former Ravens that have been here for a while leave this past offseason, but change is inevitable. That is something that happens throughout life, and I pride myself as being someone that is very adaptable to whatever situation I am in."

Back in May, during Organized Team Activities, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson likened the hiring of first-time head coach Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh to a "breath of fresh air," but his two-time Pro Bowl blindside protector didn't agree or disagree with those sentiments. Instead, he believes it's subject to each individual's own interpretation.

"Whether you look at it as being good or bad, I think that is up to the individual," Stanley said. "You can turn it into an optimistic situation or a pessimistic situation. It is kind of subjective. So, I try to look at it as 'glass half full' and try to focus on the positives that can come out of it."

As much as he still reveres Harbaugh and cherishes the time they had together, he is still among the growing contingent of players who are extremely excited to embark on this next chapter of franchise history with Minter leading the charge.

"I think he just brings a positive mentality and an optimistic outlook on every individual in the building," Stanley said. "He just pumps belief into the players, and I think that is just his big focus on coming into this team."

Looking ahead to new horizons

Jul 31, 2016; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) warms up during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As neutral as Stanley's comments were about the regime change at the top of the organization, he couldn't help but express his excitement for the additions the Ravens made that directly impact him, such as hiring new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. They also revamped the entire interior of the starting offensive line with the drafting of first-round rookie Olaivavega Ioane

and the signing of veterans John Simpson and Ethan Pocic.

"I think all of our coaches are great," Stanley said. "[Coach Ledford] has done a great job of coming into the room, getting to know the guys outside of the football player that they are and just the person that they are. I think he is a great coach technique-wise, and his scheme is great as well."

Ledford brought his assistant offensive line coach from his time with the Atlanta Falcons, Shawn Flaherty, along with him. In addition to coaching the position group, he's also serving as the new offensive run game coordinator. Although his background leans heavily into outside and wide zone-blocking concepts, he has publicly shared that he still plans to be diverse in their approach.

"I think, schematically, there are a lot of different things going on, but football is football at the end of the day," Stanley said.

Although the 32-year-old is no stranger to having a new offensive coordinator, as he's had four different play callers in his first 10 seasons, this year will mark the first time that he's been older than the coach drawing up and calling plays. At the time of his hiring, Declan Doyle was 29 years old, and even after turning 30 in March, he is still the youngest person serving in his position in the entire league.

"I have been very impressed with Declan and his leadership abilities, especially for such a young guy to come in and control a room," Stanley said. "He is very intelligent and he has a great way of conveying information to other people, and I think there is just a sense of wisdom about him that is really going to bode well for us."

Unlike some skeptics of Doyle due to his age and lack of a wealth of time on task as primary play-caller and designer, Stanley sees the benefit and upside of having a younger, yet still brilliant mind at the helm of the offense, providing fresh ideas and a different approach than the old guard.

"A lot of these offensive coordinators are quite a bit older than him, and I think he can lean on experience that he has had in the past with a lot of great coaches, as well as having his new-age creativity and mentality, and kind of honing those two things together and becoming the coach that he is now."