Tests Reveal Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Suffered Season-Ending Toe Injury

As if losing two-time MVP starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to a potentially season-ending thumb injury on the first play of his first game back from a high ankle sprain in Week 8 wasn't bad enough; the Baltimore Ravens are slated to be without his primary backup for the remainder of the season as well.

Not too long after Jackson exited the Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley also left the game due to a toe injury and did not return. According to sources from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he won't be back at all this year after further tests revealed that his turf toe injury is of the season-ending variety and will require surgery to repair.

Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury.



Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/Cok4gbSvH3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Huntley started three games in place of Jackson this season from Weeks 5-7 and went 1-2, leading a comeback win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 11. The former underrated free agent has a record of 8-11 as a starter during his seven-year career, with 17 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and six rushing touchdowns.

With both Jackson and Huntley out indefinitely, undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will be making his first career start Thursday night in primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off Week 9.

Fagnano didn't escape the Bills' loss unscathed either, as he sustained an ankle injury that didn't cause him to leave the game. He did have to wear a bulky brace on his right ankle during Tuesday's practice, but he was still listed as a full participant.



The Ravens spent the 48 hours following Sunday's game scrambling to find depth at the sport's most important position because a hobbled, inexperienced rookie couldn't be their lone available quarterback on the roster when they face the Jaguars. On Monday, they signed Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers and brought back third-year pro Austin Reed. Combined with Fagnano, they have 23 career pass attempts, 45 offensive snaps and zero touchdown passes in three NFL games.



Reed has to appear in an NFL regular-season game since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024. However, he spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens, so he's familiar with the playbook. He appeared in all three preseason games and went 6-of-12 passes for 59 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and he also ran for a 14-yard touchdown. His connection with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle dates back to the summer they spent together in 2025 with the Chicago Bears.

"I feel pretty comfortable that I know how to prepare and get ready," Reed said. "I appreciate having an opportunity, but you never want it to be this way. I care for Lamar and Snoop, so it's tough to see them go down like that. But I'm excited to be here and to help Joe and this team any way I can."

Ravens are ready to rally behind rookie QB

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) drops back for a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players and coaches alike have expressed their belief in Fagnano's ability to perform against the Jaguars in primetime. He dazzled in the preseason so much that he proved to be too good to cut and he also showed a lot of grit in the loss to the Bills.

"He's cool, calm and collected; [he] doesn't really get rattled, has a really good demeanor [and] played in a bunch of games in college," head coach Jesse Minter said. "I thought we operated really well when he was in there in the preseason, just from time on the play clock and penalties and substitutions. So, you certainly feel good about it."



Despite the two of them not being able to connect in his first time under center with the first team offense, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers praised the rookie's knowledge of their playbook and expressed his belief in his ability to execute.

"He knows the playbook by heart," Flowers said. "He knows everything, so we are pretty confident in him calling the plays and going out and making the right decisions because we've seen him operate in the preseason. We think he'll do a good job. We just have to make some plays and help him out."



Even the defensive players have assured Fagnano that they have faith in him. He shared that future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Calais Campbell has come up to him numerous times to share as much.

"Having a guy like that that's been in the league for 18 years, his word means a lot," Fagnano said. "He's just saying, even in the middle of the game he's coming up to me, he's like, 'Hey, I've seen you work at practice, I've seen this, like, I know you can play.' Then, Derrick Henry [is] behind me telling me he's got my back."