The Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The 2026 NFL Draft is mere hours away, and while the Baltimore Ravens are headed to Pittsburgh armed with an arsenal of 11 total picks, they are expected to come out of draft weekend with less than 11 draftees.

It's widely anticipated that the Ravens will seek to move around throughout the draft’s seven rounds, as evidenced by Baltimore’s general manager Eric DeCosta admitting the club has a big board of around 197 draftable players.

With that in mind, here’s one top target for the Ravens for each one of the seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Olaivavega Ioane, guard, Penn State

There are no certain things when it comes to draft day in the NFL, but Ioane is as close as it gets. The massive mauler from Penn State covers an immediate need for Baltimore in the middle of the offensive line, and projects to be taken somewhere in the middle of the first, where the Ravens own the 14th overall selection.

Picking first-round guards usually does little to fire up the fans, but who can say no to a clean prospect with huge upside and the potential to become an all-timer?

Round 2, Zion Young, edge rusher, Missouri

Baltimore made a nice offseason move in acquiring Trey Hendrickson, but at 31-years old, he’s not a long-term solution. We already proposed exploring a trade for the Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, too, but that should be considered a long shot.

A long well built athlete, Young provides a powerful presence at the edge with prototypical size. As for player comps, Young has been likened to former Raven Za’Darius Smith, so team fit shouldn’t be an issue.

Round 3, Max Klare, tight end, Ohio State

The Ravens lost not one, but two tight ends out of their rotation when Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar walked in free agency. As one of the two teams that employed multiple tight end sets on more than 50 percent of their offensive plays, Baltimore needs at least one immediate replacement to complement veteran Mark Andrews.

Klare is a huge target who got a bit overshadowed in the Buckeyes’ offense by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. To be fair, who wouldn’t? But one look at his Purdue tape and it’s easy to imagine him playing alongside Andrews and eventually taking over as TE1.

Round 4, Connor Lew, center, Auburn

After watching Tyler Linderbaum walk out the door for the Raiders to make him the league’s highest paid center -- by a mile -- Baltimore needs a new snapper. Iowa’s Logan Jones could be in play, but at 25-years old, the Ravens might prefer to take a chance on the much younger Lew, 20, instead.

There are some medical issues, as Lew suffered an ACL injury in October and he’s still working his way back, but if the Ravens show patience, Lew could be the right man to reward them.

Round 5, Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver, southern Cal

The fifth round could actually be a sweet spot for the Ravens, who currently own four picks here. Count Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor and Penn state running back Nicholas Singleton as possibilities, but a big-radius pass catcher makes sense, as well.

Lane is nowhere as explosive as his USC teammate Makai Lemon, but at over 6’4’’ and with long arms, he can win contested catches near the sideline or in the end zone, something the Ravens desperately need.

Round 6, Cade Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson

Twelve months ago, many expected to be talking about Klubnik in first-round terms. After a dismal 2025 season, the question now becomes how low will the former No. 1 high school QB prospect fall.

Klubnik isn’t a huge passer but he offers very good athleticism and can easily find yards on designed runs. Can make most of the throws. Ravens depth chart shows only Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, so an extra arm extracted from the sixth-round sounds like a good idea.

Round 7, Landon Robinson, defensive tackle, Navy

The Ravens showed undeniable interest in Robinson, scheduling a private workout with the undersized defensive lineman some days ago. Although undersized, Robinson plays bigger than his measurables might suggest.

Adding bodies to a defensive line that was seriously decimated last year with injuries to Nnamdi Maduibuike and Broderick Washington Jr. seems like a sound plan.