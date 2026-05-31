The Ozzie Newsome GM Family Tree Is A Lot Like The Belichick Coaching Tree. Not Great

There was unquestionably a singular genius to Patriots iconic head coach Bill Belichick, who was the best offensive, defensive and specials teams mind in the game, and perhaps those unique superpowers have something to do with a coaching family tree filled largely with failures.

How could an individual that interwoven into the coaching and personnel fabric of the greatest dynasty in modern NFL history not have at least a few pupils who went on to greatness, if not a legion of them? And, perhaps, it’s fair to begin wondering some of the same about a man who spent his formative scouting years around Belichick in Cleveland and who was the architect of two Super Bowl winning teams himself, but whose underlings have yet to come close to fulfilling that winning lineage.

Could it be that Belichick and Newsome have more in common that their roots under former Browns owner Art Model? Might they be such unicorns and so individual in their preparation and process and eye for talent, with the ability to cross-check and correct and improve all aspects of football under their domain, that their family trees will fail to spring the branches that truly bloom, let alone blossom?

However inclined one might be to give Eric DeCosta, Newsome’s longtime, right-hand-man, the benefit of the doubt, no reasonable football mind could pretend that the GM has maximized the prime of Lamar Jackson’s career (in his 20s). Newsome handed DeCosta not only the multi-MVP quarterback but a loaded roster, and they have one substantial playoff run since that 2018 draft to show for it.

.DeCosta nailed the 2022 draft, but has been poor executing extensions (including with Jackson) and securing young talent at critical positions overall … and much of the ‘22 draft departed this offseason. He’s botched Jackson’s negotiations repeatedly, failed to identify an edge pass rusher who can make a difference (until finally signing Trey Hendrickson a few months back afrer the scuttled Maxx Crosby trade and plenty of pundits have scoffed at much of the talent around Jackson.

The Newsome GM Family Tree

The Ravens are at another major personnel crossroads, and it seems obvious to me that DeCosta should have been fired with coach John Harbaugh for a true new beginning. And It’s fair to wonder, even with Newsome still involved in the franchise, if the answers to get Baltimore back to the Super Bowl are within this front office as constructed. Newsome’s protegees to this point are littered with more misses than hits:

Joe Hortiz – Chargers GM (2024-present). Longtime scouting director in Baltimore now faced with the task of helping Jim Harbaugh get the Chargers from being contender-ish to a deep playoff run. Like the Ravens haven’t been big players in free agency, but helped new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter find some pieces to fix a broken defense. The arrow is pointing up. Record: 22-12

Joe Douglas – Former Jets GM (2019-2024). Considering he worked for Woody Johnson and this awful franchise, Douglas lasted an eternity. But his coaching hires failed and he was fired midway through the ’24 season. His teams never won more than seven games, he couldn’t find a QB and he went 30-64.

George Kokinis – Former Browns GM (half of 2009). This was doomed from the start and a miscalculation across the board. He was fired after a 1-7 start and was not equipped or prepared for the job. He’s been a fixture in the Ravens personnel department since. Finished 1-7.

Phil Savage – Former Browns GM (2005-2008. Renowned as a keen evaluator, he didn’t have the chops to run his own roster. Yes, working for the Browns has spelled doom for more, but even by Jets standards this was a disaster, but there were questions being asked about the job perhaps being too big for him before the end of his first season. He secured an extension that was to run through 2012, but was fired shortly thereafter. Couldn’t find a QB but did draft Joe Thomas. Went 24-40.

The Next Branches

Whether Steve Bisciotti would ever fire DeCosta no matter what at this point is up for debate – he spoke about him in a ridiculously glowingly terms this offseason and completely sublet the coaching hire to him. He’s more empowered than ever and perhaps has a job for as long as this owner is in charge. Newsome’s legacy might also be carried on by new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham, a former Ravens personnel assistant (I haven’t found an exec in the league who likes Atlanta’s offseason, FWIW), or Chargers exec Chad Alexander, who left with Hortiz, or Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl, who broke in with the Ravens scouting department.

It’s fair to wonder, however, if some of Newsome’s brilliance just wasn’t able to be passed down. This group looks far too similar to what Josh McDaniels and Eric Mangini and Joe Judge and Brian Daboll and Matt Patricia and Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo have managed to accomplish, or not accomplish, than what one might expect from an individual this successful.

Genius isn’t transferable.

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