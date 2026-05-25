There may be no better singular portal into the status of an NFL franchise than the status of their quarterback.

Therefore, especially in May still months away from the start of training camp let alone the regular season, it makes sense to size up the projected starting quarterbacks the Ravens will face, and how they fit in the overall NFL pecking order, while assessing how they’ve fared vs Baltimore.

Assuming the same quarterback starts both divisional games against the Ravens, Baltimore will face 14 quarterbacks this season, and 11 of them have opposed the Ravens at least twice in their career. It’s probably a stretch for Daniel Jones to be back for the Colts for Week 1, but we are going to include him in this exercise, anyway.

So let’s begin by stacking these QBs.

Of the 14, four of them are top 10 in the NFL in my estimation: Joe Burrow (Bengals, twice). Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys). I’d put four in a second-tier category (you can get to the playoffs with them): Baker Mayfield (Bucs), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Jones (Colts) and CJ Stroud (Texans).

Then there are three youngsters we really don’t know enough about yet: Bryce Young (Panthers), Cam Ward (Titans) and Tyler Shough (Saints). And three washed up vets at the end: Aaron Rodgers (Steelers). Deshaun Watson (Browns), Tua Tagovailoa (Falcons).

Many of these men have an established body of work against the Ravens (and/or against the current and recent men running Baltimore’s defense), for better or worse. At least part of the reason why Vegas is so bullish on Baltimore’s chances of returning to contention is the fact that the Ravens play a max of just five games against elite quarterbacks.

How do these veteran quarterbacks project against the Ravens?

Top Tier

Burrow (4-7): He’s struggled to best Lamar Jackson in these contests, but that is more an indictment on the Bengals’ atrocious defense than anything else. Burrow averages 290 passing yards/game against Baltimore, with 23 TD passes to just seven interceptions and a rating of 98.3. He averaged 7.4 yards per attempt – his career average vs the league – and has been sacked 28 times. He’s carried some injuries into these games or been just back from injury and won’t have to travel to Baltimore on a short week in 2026, which he’s pumped about. Finding a way to reign him in could be the digest differentiator between winning the AFC North and being a Wild Card (or worse).

Allen (2-2): He gets the best of them when it really counts – the playoffs – but not the regular season. Even in their brutal Week 1 collapse last year, the Ravens bottled Allen up for three quarters. He’s completing just 55% of his passes against them, for a putrid 6.1 yards/attempt with a brutal rating of 79.0. Allen’s legs also haven’t been nearly as impactful as normal, averaging just 4.3 yards/carry vs Baltimore and just 1.39 yards before contact.

Herbert (0-3): The Ravens have his number under multiple head coaches and play callers … However, I suspect that this offense hits new gears with Mike McDaniel now in charge. Herbert has just two passing touchdowns in these defeats and averages a paltry 210 passing yards per game with a dismal rating of 73.2 (his second worst against any team he has faced at least twice). He’s barely completing 60% of his passes, but, again, expect a different version with more speed and twitch and downfield intent under a new play caller.

Prescott (1-1): Not the biggest sample size, and we expect Jesse Minter to make some immediate gains on this side of the ball but this QB absolutely shredded Zach Orr’s defense early in 2024 for 379 yards and two TDs. He has a 106.5 career rating vs the Ravens (the first meeting was way back in 2016 as a rookie). This game is in Brazil and the field conditions could create particular issues for the defenses on soft grass.

Second Tier

Mayfield (3-7): This record is a little misleading, as the Ravens pummeled him early in his career with the Browns, so when you see an awful ratio of 16 TDs to 13 INTs and an 82.4 rating it makes you feel a certain way. But Mayfield in his career against defenses run by Minter, or Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, or the last two coordinators (Orr and Mike Macdonald), Mayfield is 2-2 averaging a robust 8.5 yards per attempt with 11 TDs while averaging 285 passing yards per game. Tampa might be much improved this season, if Mayfield is kept healthy.

Lawrence (1-1): The Jags took a leap forward with a new coaching staff in 2025 and Lawrence has fared well vs the Ravens in two meetings (much better in his first game). Still, he has four touchdowns and no interceptions and a rating of 105.5. His legs could be an issue.

Jones (1-1): Seems like a major stretch for him to start the opener coming off major surgery late in the season. He was the first NFC QB to beat Jackson back when he was with the Giants. Ravens have sacked Jones 10 times in two games, however.

Stroud (1-2): Got his revenge in a big way last year in Baltimore, throwing for 274 yards and four TDs and running up the score before being rested in the fourth quarter. Has been sacked 12 times in these three starts. Wasn’t intimidated coming to Baltimore in his first career road start three years ago.

The Rest

Rodgers (5-0): It’s shameful what the Ravens let him do to them late past season to knock the Ravens from the playoffs and give Pittsburgh the division crown. Rodgers was sacked on just 2.4% of his dropbacks in two victories over Baltimore last season and sacked 6.1% in his other 14 games. He averaged 289 passing yards vs Baltimore and 196 vs everybody else. He had a 94.6 rating vs them, somehow. Cannot happen again, and with these meetings set for so late in the season maybe he’s already cooked.

Watson (2-2): Some Browns fans would say he played his best game for the in a win at Baltimore. Okay, even with that factored in he has an 80.1 rating vs the Ravens averaging just 205 passing yards per game, getting sacked 17 times.

Tagovailoa (1-2): Can’t move much and won’t push the ball downfield and looked aimless against a bad Ravens defense in Miami last year.

Looks like an 11-win season to me.

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